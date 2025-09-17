SterlingLand formally launches Guada Towers and North Hills, alongside several projects.

SterlingLand Residences & Development Inc. held a grand launching ceremony to formally launch its two latest projects, Guada Towers and North Hills, on August 20, 2025, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino. The event also unveiled its 10-year lineup of projects, namely The Ark, Odyssey, Sterling Tower, and Sarosa Coast.

The developer is set to embark on an ambitious journey of redefining vertical and horizontal living through Guada Towers and North Hills, alongside a lineup of other projects as part of its decade-long plan of creating dreams and fostering healthy communities.

SterlingLand has envisioned itself as the driving force behind Cebu’s ever-growing real estate landscape by providing homes and commercial spaces for Filipinos, offering a harmonious balance of sustainable, affordable, and modern living.

Guada Towers is the developer’s latest vertical project that offers unparalleled accessibility, located in the lush highlands of Kanlunusan, Guadalupe. Designed for intentional living, residents can indulge in and bask in the tranquility and serenity while being at arm’s length from the bustling city. The mid-rise condo champions sustainability, affordable living, and inclusivity with its modern amenities fit for the tropical year-round climate and for starting families, young professionals, and even retirees. The three-tower, 12-storey development is a pocket of tranquility and serenity within a 1.2-hectare property that envelops you with a sense of security and peace.

The area of Pit-os, Talamban, will soon see its fair share of beauty and peaceful living with the rise of North Hills. The pinnacle of horizontal living, North Hills is poised to cater to modern families by offering secure, sustainable, and spacious living. With modern amenities designed to foster thriving communities through shared spaces, the subdivision has a gym and basketball court for friendly matches, a function room for celebrations and events, and a 24/7 guardhouse that ensures every homeowner feels secure and safe whenever they’re at home. The sprawling 3.6 hectares of open space is lined with trees, making it the perfect environment for children to play, neighbors to connect, and peace of mind to blossom.

Marilou A. Padilla, the chief executive officer of SterlingLand Residences & Development Inc., shared that the launching of these two projects offers more options to buyers who prefer either horizontal or vertical living. She also emphasized that both Guada Towers and North Hills offer a good mix of slow and suburban living with the incorporation of lush greenery and modern amenities that uphold that lifestyle.

“Even if you live in the city, if you opt for Guada Towers, it’s still like living in the suburbs because it’s sprawling. We can offer the same features and amenities as in North Hills. In developing, we also have to take care of the environment; we are very conscious about that. These are the things that distinguish us from the rest,” Padilla said.

During the grand launching, Padilla made a surprise announcement by unveiling a lineup of several other projects as part of their 10-year master plan of building homes and lifestyle spaces in Cebu: The Ark, Odyssey, Sterling Tower, and Sarosa Coast.

“It’s what we want to do—offer Filipino families not just beautiful homes but a community that is thriving; a community that has malasakit for one another; while at the same time, safe and secure. When we develop, we concentrate on the three tenets of society, which are central to SterlingLand’s mission: home, family, and community. It’s not just building houses but also nurturing children, family visioning. When they grow up, they are raised in a good environment that molds them into good individuals,” she added.

These two developments embody SterlingLand’s commitment to creating spaces where families can grow and dream. Guided by its mission to foster healthy communities, SterlingLand continues to build not just homes but environments that nurture aspirations and empower generations. (SPONSORED CONTENT)