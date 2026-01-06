Strides toward livelihood with ML Cares Foundation.

A highlight of the event was the presence and active participation of Michael L. Lhuillier, president and chief executive officer of M Lhuillier Financial Services, along with his family, who demonstrated their unwavering support for the Foundation’s mission. Their presence underscored the company’s deep-rooted commitment to community development and inclusive growth.

The initiative is strategically designed to empower vulnerable sectors, especially women, unemployed individuals and out-of-school youth, by providing them with marketable skills they can immediately leverage to earn a living. With the Philippines still recovering from economic disruptions, the program offers a timely and sustainable pathway to livelihood for many families.

Seasoned industry professionals facilitated the training sessions, not only sharing their expertise but also mentoring participants on business fundamentals, sanitation protocols and customer care best practices. To further support their journey, each participant received a starter kit, enabling them to bring their learnings to life and begin earning right away.

“Tulay sa Pangkabuhayan” is a core component of ML Cares Foundation’s broader mission: to go beyond one-time aid and invest in long-term, high-impact community transformation. It reflects the foundation’s belief that empowering individuals with skills is the first step toward empowering entire communities.

The event was not just about learning; it was a celebration of hope, unity and shared purpose. Against a backdrop of festive décor and heartfelt stories, participants left not only with new skills but with a renewed sense of confidence and direction.

As we brace the new year, ML Cares Foundation remains steadfast in its mission to be a catalyst for change, bridging gaps, building futures, and empowering every Filipino to rise. (PR)