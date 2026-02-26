Sunlight Air brings Grand Travel Fest back to Cebu this February 2026, offers as low as P8 one way base fare for domestic routes

This coming February 27 to March 1, 2026, local boutique airline Sunlight Air will be mounting its bi-annual Grand Travel Fest once again in Cebu, welcoming all visitors to come and have the chance to avail of incredible domestic travel deals!

Co-presented by Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation, Trip.com, and The Henry Hotels & Resorts, the three-day travel event will offer as low as P8 one-way base fares from Cebu to Coron, Siargao and Siquijor. BPI and Robinsons Bank cardholders can also avail of 20 percent off Value and Plus fares, 10 kg free baggage on select Lite fares, and 0 percent installment (FlexiPayZero) + pay up to three months later (FlexiPayLater).

For those who are already planning upcoming trips, Sunlight Air will also be offering its SmartPass vouchers at 10 percent off exclusively at the Grand Travel Fest Cebu and can be redeemed from at least five to 45 days before the date of departure.

Mallgoers will also be able to see exhibitors from some of Sunlight Air’s loyal partners, such as Dito BizBayan, Hertz Philippines, Barista and Coffee Academy of Asia / Curve Coffee Collaborators, Sunlight Hotels and Resorts, Coco Grove Beach Dive & Spa Resort, One Root Hospitality, Starr Insurance, Suppuru Philippines, BlankCo Studio and BPI.

The Grand Travel Fest Cebu 2026 will run from February 27 to March 1, 2026, at The Activity Center, Ayala Center Cebu. Admission is free and customers can pre-register via www.sunlightair.ph/gtf/. Those who are pre-registered will also be able to get free brewed coffee from Curve Coffee Collaborators upon entrance to the event.

For updates on Sunlight Air and the Grand Travel Fest, visit its Facebook and Instagram, and the official website at https://www.sunlightair.ph/. (PR)