Sustainable choices, greater value at Watsons this Earth Week Sale from April 18 to 22

More than just a sale, the Earth Week Sale is designed to encourage simple yet meaningful changes in everyday routines. From refillable beauty essentials and products with reduced packaging to consciously formulated personal care items, Watsons offers accessible options for those looking to begin or continue making more mindful choices—making it easier for shoppers to switch across every step of their routine. Refilling, in particular, is one of the easiest ways to make a difference—helping reduce plastic use by up to 80 percent compared to regular bottles, while offering better value for money. It’s a simple switch that delivers both environmental impact and better value, making it easier to get more for less.

By making these products more visible and more affordable, Watsons helps bridge the gap between intention and action. What may seem like small swaps, such as choosing a refill pack or opting for more responsibly sourced products, can collectively lead to a more meaningful environmental impact. With promotions across these product lines, making the sustainable choice becomes not just easier but more rewarding.

“Sustainability doesn’t have to mean changing everything at once; it can start with simple switches, like choosing refill packs for the products you already love. Through our Earth Week Sale, we aim to make these options more accessible by offering better value and greater convenience, while helping reduce plastic waste. It’s about making sustainable living a practical and achievable choice for our customers,” said Danilo Chiong, Managing Director of Watsons Philippines.

This initiative is part of Watsons’ broader commitment to sustainability, reinforcing its role not just as a health and beauty retailer, but as a partner in promoting more responsible consumption. By continuously expanding its range of sustainable products and making them more accessible through campaigns like the Earth Week Sale, Watsons helps customers participate in a broader movement toward mindful consumption. And by integrating purpose into everyday shopping experiences, Watsons continues to make it easier for customers to align their purchases with their values.

This Earth Week, make every purchase more than just a transaction but a step toward a sustainable future. Visit your nearest Watsons store or shop online via the Watsons app from April 18 to 22 to enjoy exclusive deals. Sign up as a Watsons Club member to unlock special rewards and perks because every small, sustainable choice deserves to be rewarded. (PR)