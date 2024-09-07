PrimaryHomes Wins Sustainable Construction Award

PrimaryHomes Inc. has once again proven its continued dedication to expertise and sustainability., winning the Sustainable Construction Award at the 2024 Philippines Property Awards. This achievement follows PrimaryHomes' recognition as Best Sustainable Developer at the same awards in 2023.
Through the developer's partnership with its affiliate companies at the Primary Group of Builders, renowned for their construction expertise, PrimaryHomes consistently delivers on its vision of creating sustainable communities and award-winning developments.
With over three decades of experience, PrimaryHomes has been building high-quality homes for families across the Visayas, reinforcing its promise as a reliable partner in homebuying. The company's unwavering commitment to sustainability and excellence continues to set it apart in the competitive real estate market. (SPONSORED CONTENT)