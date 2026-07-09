Swinenovation relaunches in Cebu

Step into the future of swine farming as ‘Swinenovation’ officially relaunches at Pres. Magsaysay St., Kasambagan, Cebu City on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Excelsior Farms Inc. in partnership with Pig Improvement Company (PIC) Philippines Inc., Cargill Philippines Inc., and Alltech Biotechnology Corp., has relaunched this initiative, now called the “Swinenovation Museum.”

Originally launched in 2018, Swinenovation temporarily closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Today, alongside Excelsior’s twelfth anniversary, Swinenovation returns with a refreshed, immersive learning experience and source of knowledge for students, industry professionals and the general public.

Swinenovation Museum serves as a hub for learning and discovery, designed to inspire curiosity, support food production while expanding knowledge for the future.

Visitors can explore interactive stations featuring the science, key insights, various informative designs, and further innovations that continue to shape the swine industry, making learning both engaging and accessible. The Swinenovation Museum is accessible to the public through scheduled visits. (Giane Kate A. Pilapil)