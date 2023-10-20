‘Swing of Hope’ Golf Tournament tees off to support Breast Cancer Advocacy

TODAY marks the much-anticipated launch of the "Swing of Hope: A Golf Tournament for a Cause," an event organized by The Fraternal Order of Eagles - Cebu Illustre Eagles Club in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Cebu Fuente. The event, hosted at the prestigious Alta Vista Golf & Country Club, is dedicated to making a lasting impact on the local community.

Uniting for a noble cause

"Swing of Hope" aims to unite the community for a noble cause - supporting ICanServe Cebu, an advocacy group of breast cancer survivors and volunteers. The organization's mission is to provide support and empowerment to those affected by breast cancer in the region.

Organizers believe in the power of collective action. By teeing off together, golf enthusiasts and community members can contribute to the broader goal of spreading awareness and providing resources to individuals and families impacted by breast cancer.

Golfing for good

The tournament promises a day of exciting golf on the picturesque fairways of Alta Vista. Participants, many of whom are avid golfers, view the event as a unique opportunity to combine their passion for the sport with a genuine commitment to making a positive difference in the community.

Among the highlights of the event are special prizes and tokens for participants. These not only recognize golfing skills but also serve as reminders of the impact they've made through their participation.

A community united

"Swing of Hope" has brought together golf enthusiasts, community leaders, local businesses, and volunteers, highlighting the strength of a community united for a common cause. It's a testament to the power of sports and goodwill in making positive changes at the grassroots level.

The event demonstrates that golf is not just a game of precision but a means to drive awareness, support, and hope for a cause that touches the lives of many.

Joining the cause

Although the event is underway, there are still opportunities to contribute and join the cause. To inquire or provide support, please contact Kuya Rene F. Templado at (0917) 301 8355.

"Swing of Hope: A Golf Tournament" for a Cause serves as a reminder that by coming together and leveraging our collective strengths, we can make a significant impact in our community.

