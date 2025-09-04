SWU and PHINMA Education @10: Championing student completion and success.

​These milestones serve as a significant boost for the university leading to phenomenal boosts in enrollment and licensure examination passing. Over the past decade, the student population has grown 100 percent from 9,000 in 2015 to over 18,000 today. More than 8,000 graduates now hold professional licenses in Medicine, Nursing, Medical Technology, Pharmacy, Physical and Occupational Therapy, Radiologic Technology, Dentistry, Optometry, Veterinary Medicine, Accountancy, Architecture and Education.

Since 2015 these programs have shown consistent licensure examination passing rates of 80 percent to 100 percent. Just this 2025, Medical Technology, Nursing, Pharmacy and Physical Therapy obtained a 100 percent passing rate while Medicine had 84 percent passing in one of the Philippines toughest licensure examinations.

​SWU PHINMA’s outstanding record of student success is anchored on its holistic support programs designed to help learners not only stay in school but also thrive in every aspect of their college journey.

From extensive scholarship opportunities that make quality higher education accessible to more Filipinos to accommodation support that eases the challenges of living away from home, the university remains steadfast in its mission to empower students to achieve their dream of graduation.

A pioneering initiative that truly sets SWU PHINMA apart is the KasamaHub coaching program – a student – centered approach that provides personalized guidance from enrollment to employment, ensuring no one walks their path alone. These strong support mechanisms reaffirm SWU PHINMA’s commitment to transforming lives and shaping futures.

​As Southwestern University PHINMA marks this remarkable 10 year journey, its mission remains clear and unwavering: to champion student success and ensure completion against all odds. The university’s #StopAtNothing mantra embodies the resilience and determination that every Cobra carries from the first day of enrollment to the proud moment of graduation.

With world – class facilities, empowered faculty, thriving communities and student – centered support at every step, SWU PHINMA proves that nothing can stand in the way of dreams fulfilled. And as it enters the next decade of transformation, the university stands ready to inspire even more lives, build stronger communities and stop at nothing in giving quality education that makes lives better. (SPONSORED CONTENT)