SWU PHINMA Marks Historic Milestone With 14 Topnotchers in the November 2025 PNLE

Renee Masecampo (8th Place) talked about turning a painful moment into a turning point:

“In my 4th year, my father decided to stop supporting my studies. It was heartbreaking, but then I was offered a scholarship that completely changed my path. Everything really does happen for a reason, and that reason brought me to where I am today. My mom supported me through everything, and she reminded me to never give up, even in moments when giving up felt easier.”

Clarise Ann Bondoc (9th Place) shared that nursing was not just a career—it was a calling:

“I’ve dreamed of becoming a nurse since I was young. I grew up surrounded by relatives who are nurses, and I saw how much kindness and care they gave to others. I’m the 11th nurse in my family, and I want to continue that legacy. This journey taught me that when your dream comes from the heart, every sacrifice becomes worth it.”

Trixie Jo Kristiane Hermosisima (10th Place) recalled how holding on to faith brought her through:

“The PNLE was really difficult. There were moments when doubt felt overwhelming, but I chose to trust myself and keep going. Even in my lowest points, I held on to a glimpse of hope—just enough to push me forward. That small hope led me here.”

Frances Ann Nolasco (10th Place) shared how the people she loved inspired her to aim higher:

“Since college, I’ve been blessed with a support system that never left my side. When the results came out, they checked the list of topnotchers before the list of passers—they believed I could place even before I did. Their faith strengthened mine. It reminded me that when people believe in you, you learn to believe in yourself too.”