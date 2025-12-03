SWU PHINMA Marks Historic Milestone With 14 Topnotchers in the November 2025 PNLE

Just two days after Typhoon Tino swept through the Visayas—leaving communities shaken, classes disrupted, and students exhausted—the courage and determination of SWU PHINMA’s nursing graduates shone through. Despite the uncertainty, they showed up for the November 2025 Philippine Nursing Licensure Examination (PNLE) with quiet courage. And in doing so, they made history.
Southwestern University PHINMA proudly celebrates 14 topnotchers, a total of 323 newly licensed nurses, and a remarkable 99.36% passing rate for first-takers in the November 2025 PNLE—a testament not only to their hard work but also to the rigorous training and holistic preparation provided by the College of Nursing. Among the top achievers, four graduates shared the inspiring journeys that led them to success—stories shaped by perseverance, hope, and the people who stood by them.
Renee Masecampo (8th Place) talked about turning a painful moment into a turning point:
“In my 4th year, my father decided to stop supporting my studies. It was heartbreaking, but then I was offered a scholarship that completely changed my path. Everything really does happen for a reason, and that reason brought me to where I am today. My mom supported me through everything, and she reminded me to never give up, even in moments when giving up felt easier.”
Clarise Ann Bondoc (9th Place) shared that nursing was not just a career—it was a calling:
“I’ve dreamed of becoming a nurse since I was young. I grew up surrounded by relatives who are nurses, and I saw how much kindness and care they gave to others. I’m the 11th nurse in my family, and I want to continue that legacy. This journey taught me that when your dream comes from the heart, every sacrifice becomes worth it.”
Trixie Jo Kristiane Hermosisima (10th Place) recalled how holding on to faith brought her through:
“The PNLE was really difficult. There were moments when doubt felt overwhelming, but I chose to trust myself and keep going. Even in my lowest points, I held on to a glimpse of hope—just enough to push me forward. That small hope led me here.”
Frances Ann Nolasco (10th Place) shared how the people she loved inspired her to aim higher:
“Since college, I’ve been blessed with a support system that never left my side. When the results came out, they checked the list of topnotchers before the list of passers—they believed I could place even before I did. Their faith strengthened mine. It reminded me that when people believe in you, you learn to believe in yourself too.”
When asked for advice for aspiring nursing students, they offered heartfelt words:
Renee Masecampo: “Believe in yourself. Even when progress feels slow, keep showing up. Your efforts will carry you.”
Trixie Hermosisima: “If you dream of becoming a nurse, build your study habits early and keep going even when it gets tough. With faith and steady effort, nothing is impossible.”
Clarise Bondoc: “Work hard for your dreams, but don’t forget to enjoy life and spend time with the people who matter. My boyfriend of five years helped me achieve my goal without adding stress. Never give up and always pray; challenges are God’s way of guiding you to a better plan.”
Frances Nolasco: “Look at the bigger picture. Nursing is tough, but remember the people you will someday care for. That purpose will keep you going.”
Despite facing a typhoon, personal hardships, and many uncertainties, these graduates proved that resilience can turn challenges into victories.
Dean Michelle Albina Bathan Yu, College of Nursing, shared a heartfelt message:
“These topnotchers truly reflect the heart and values we nurture at SWU PHINMA—hard work, compassion, and resilience. Their journey reminds us that with faith, determination, and persistence, no dream is too big and no challenge is insurmountable. They inspire us all to keep believing in ourselves and to keep moving forward, no matter the obstacles.”
Southwestern University PHINMA continues to set the bar in nursing education, producing compassionate, competent, and resilient future nurses—ready to serve, lead, and make a difference.