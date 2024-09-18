Feature

SKYGO celebrates expansion in Lapu-Lapu City with groundbreaking of new concept store

From left: Mario King and his wife, Heide King, May Angela King, Chief executive officer David Ian King, and Atty. Mary Ellen Ruth King-Chan posing together before commencing the ceremonial groundbreaking.
Patricia Elaine Espiritu, USC Intern / Writer

SYKGO, one of the Philippines’ leading motorcycle brands, recently celebrated the ceremonial groundbreaking of its new concept store in Basak, Lapu-Lapu City on September 16, 2024.

SKYGO’s new logo was unveiled at the event.
With 20 years of experience in the vehicle industry and over 200 branches nationwide, the company’s expansion into one of Cebu’s key cities underscores its mission of providing reliable, quality-made, feature-packed, and market-friendly motorcycles to its customers—a commitment echoed by Winston Sia, SKYGO’s Retail Business Unit President. The groundbreaking event was attended by Chief executive officer David Ian King, VIP guests which included members of the King family, and senior executives and employees of SKYGO.

SKYGO Chief executive officer, David Ian King, giving his closing remarks and message of thanks to the attendees of the ceremonial groundbreaking.
A unique feature of this soon-to-rise branch is its design—meticulously crafted to align with customer preferences, highlighting the company’s strong reliance on customer feedback as a key to market success. 

Moreover, this flagship branch will be one of the first to showcase SKYGO’s rebranding efforts and will provide a glimpse into the company’s plans to revamp and upgrade its branches across the Philippines. 

Blessing of SKYGO’s property and heavy equipment.
The construction of the Basak branch will also allow SKYGO to introduce a new lineup of affordable scooter models, as well as feature the units its customers have come to know and love. The motorcycle company has set its eyes on opening its doors to the public by the end of the year, further solidifying its efforts in expanding in the province.

From left: Robert Go, Vismin Operations Manager; Winston Sia, SKYGO Retail Business Unit President; Cris Collanto, Acting Area Manager for Cebu; and Rhey Padilla, TSD Manager.
SKYGO’s journey toward expanding its network, connecting with customers in their communities, and offering Filipinos economical mobility solutions has made significant strides—moving forward and making a difference. (SPONSORED CONTENT)

