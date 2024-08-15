Tap into AI with the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G

Leading global smart device brand OPPO enables more Filipinos to access AI smartphone innovations and technologies with the official launch of the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G.

The two newest Portrait Experts are available nationwide—the OPPO Reno12 5G and OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G - redefine the smartphone experience with intuitive AI features that seamlessly integrate into the users’ daily lives. Continuing the legacy of the highly-renowned Reno Series, the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G is packed with a powerful AI camera system, futuristic and stylish design, industry-leading battery and charging, and reliable durability.

Tap into the future of mobile photography with the latest AI Portrait Expert

The OPPO Reno12 Series 5G elevates mobile photography with its Ultra-Clear Camera System complemented by AI Portrait features that make every shot stunning and picturesque, no matter the conditions.

The OPPO Reno12 5G and OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G both have a powerful camera system that includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 Main Camera with an All Pixel Omni-Directional PDAF and OIS and a ﻿112° Ultra-Wide Camera with Sony IMX355 Sensor. Both devices also carry OPPO’s Flash Snapshot feature that now includes nuanced adjustments of the shutter speed based on ambient light levels, further enhancing image quality.

Mobile portrait photography will now be even better with the OPPO Reno12 Pro’s 50MP Telephoto Camera with a S5KJN5 Sensor and 2x Optical Zoom and 20x Hybrid Zoom which can capture half-body portraits with a natural bokeh effect comparable to professional cameras.

Selfies will also now be even more share-worthy as the front cameras of both the OPPO Reno12 5G (32MP) and OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G (50MP) are now equipped with advanced AI Portrait retouching capabilities that support autofocus and Portrait Mode. Framing the perfect shot is a lot easier with the ability to switch between 0.8x, 1x and 2x zoom levels plus the adjustments in facial features with precise and natural effects.

The Natural Tone feature of both phones intelligently adjusts exposure based on the scene, capturing more realistic lighting effects and natural skin tones. It detects various scenes, including diverse skin tones, buildings, and ambient lighting, ensuring the most natural skin tone whether it's a selfie or a group photo.