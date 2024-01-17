TCL honored with over 40 awards and accolades for 115-inch TV and other innovative products across categories at CES 2024..

TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, today announced that multiple of its products and technical solutions, including the 115-inch QM891G QD-Mini LED TV, smartphones and tablets with TCL’s new NXTPAPER 3.0 display technology, RayNeo X2 Lite AR Glasses and TCL Q Class soundbars have been honored with the recognitions from authoritative media and organizations.

This year, TCL made a spark at CES with a leading portfolio of innovative technologies across multiple categories. Taking center stage, TCL won six accolades at the 2023-2024 Global Top Brands Awards Ceremony (GTB) organized by Asia Digital Group and European Digital Group, with support from International Data Corporation and TWICE. This event was characterized by professionalism and credibility in the global consumer electronics industry. Bill Jiang, Vice President of TCL Industries and General Manager of Global Marketing Center, attended the ceremony and accepted the awards on behalf of the company.

Notably, TCL’s 115-inch QM891G, the world’s largest QD-Mini LED TV, received the "Innovative Display Technology Gold Award of the Year” from GTB for the breakthrough in display technology that it represents. The latest tablet TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro and RayNeo X2 Lite AR Glasses, both part of one of the industry’s first smart connected mobile devices entertainment solutions by TCL, also took home the “Eye Protection Display Technology Innovation Award” and “AR Glasses Innovation Award of the Year” respectively.