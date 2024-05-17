TCL reigns supreme as the No. 1 panel TV brand in the Philippines.

TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and one of the world's top two TV brands finally takes the No. 1 spot on the Panel TV Brand category of the Annual Cumulative Market Share Data for Panel TVs from TRS Research. This exciting news solidifies TCL's place as one of the world's dominant TV brands.

Marking 24 years of success in the Philippines, TCL has achieved a remarkable milestone: the No. 1 spot in both market share (value and volume) for its core business - TCL TVs! This accomplishment is further bolstered by TCL's dominance in the premium TV segment, securing the top position for QLED televisions according to TRS research.

The TCL brand also ranked No.2 in the global TV shipment market from January to December in 2023. According to Omdia Global TV sets report, TCL brand TV shipment was 25.26 million units in 2023, representing 12.5 percent market share from January to December in 2023, which was No.2 TV brand in the global market.

TCL’s mission is to bring exceptionally good and technologically updated products to the home of every Filipino, making sure that there is a right product for every person from its product portfolio that is easy on each Filipino’s pocket.

“I am pleased to share that TCL has attained the following milestones through the dedication of our team and TCL products that bring nothing but joy, comfort, and quality to all our customers. We're honored by this recognition and we’d like to thank everyone who has supported us,” said Loyal Cheng, TCL Electronics Philippines chief executive officer.