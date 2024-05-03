The 14th PHILSME Business Expo continues legacy of empowering SMEs.

The 14th Philippine SME Business Expo (PHILSME) is set to take place from May 10 to 11 2024, at the SMX Convention Center Manila, continuing its legacy of empowering small and medium enterprises in the Philippines.

With over 120 sponsors and exhibitors, the expo and networking event will present 180 business solutions and opportunities. It will also feature 30 keynotes and presentations delivered by esteemed industry experts and leaders.

Doors will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., welcoming all entrepreneurs, business owners, and C-level executives seeking products to grow and scale their businesses. The opening ceremony will be held at 9:00 a.m. on May 10 and visitors can now register for the two-day event online, free of charge.

Visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to connect with exhibiting companies from industries such as finance, banking, advertising, healthcare, HR & recruitment, IT, payroll solutions, logistics, co-working spaces, franchising, telecommunications, AI solutions, Tourism, Business outsourcing solutions, Web Design services, and many more.

This 2024 edition’s co-presenters and Diamond sponsors are Esquire Financing Inc. and Innity Philippines while the Platinum sponsors include Odoo, AutoCount, InsureTayo, Toyota Financial Services Philippines Corporation, and PLDT Enterprise. Gold sponsors include Maybank, GCash, Bossjob, Radius Telecoms Inc., Benchmark Email, Green Tape, and Finest Media PH, and the Silver sponsors are Security Bank, Canva, Zoho Corporation, IWG, Maxilife, Acer Philippines, Sprout Solutions, and Evident Integrated Marketing.

The 14th PHILSME Business Expo organized by Mediacom Solutions Inc. is the Philippines’ biggest business-to-business trade show empowering thousands of SME Business Owners, Start-Ups, and Entrepreneurs across the country.

PHILSME is the legacy of the Philippine SME Business Expo and Network founder and then SME Business Growth-Enabler, David Abrenilla.

Quoting Trixie Esguerra-Abrenilla, the current Managing Director of PHILSME, she says: “We were told that people see us as a cross-pollinator of business opportunities and we take that as an honor and a big responsibility. We continue what David started and we are here to stay as we help boost your business.”

Register now to attend for free at https://www.philsme.com/visit-us/ (PR)