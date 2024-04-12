The 16th Philippine Food Expo unveils the best of Filipino flavors.

Organized by the Philippine Food Processors and Exporters Organization (PHILFOODEX), the much-anticipated 16th Philippine Food Expo kicked off its first day on April 12, 2024, at the World Trade Center Metro Manila, marking the beginning of a three-day culinary extravaganza that celebrates Filipino flavors, trends, and innovations - promising to delight food enthusiasts and industry professionals alike from April 12 to 14, 2024.

The opening day festivities commenced with a ceremonial ribbon cutting led by Senator Cynthia Villar, Dept. of Agriculture’s Secretary Francisco Tiu P. Laurel, Jr., Dept. of Trade and Industry’s Usec. Ana Carolina P. Sanchez, Dept. of Tourism’s Usec. Ferdinand C. Jumapao, and esteemed dignitaries and industry leaders from partner associations and chambers, celebrating the official launch of the expo.

Promising a comprehensive B2B platform, attendees can explore the expansive exhibition featuring over 300 exhibitors comprising the Exporters Pavilion with export-ready food and beverage products, Retailers Pavilion featuring local delicacies, Franchisors Pavilion for food franchising opportunities, and Equipment, Packaging, & Tech Pavilion unveiling cutting-edge culinary solutions.

Co-presented by the Department of Agriculture (DA), the 16th Philippine Food Expo will also feature DA’s vital programs including the participation of exhibitors from different regions of the country and Young Farmers Challenge participants; endeavors which are essential in empowering local farmers and young agriculturists while playing a key role in establishing sustainable food systems and guaranteeing food security in the Philippines.

Setting the stage for an immersive Filipino culinary experience, attendees can also expect to be treated to a lineup of special events and simultaneous activities, including a series of fiery culinary competitions, live cooking demonstrations, interactive workshops and seminars, product tastings, and many more.

Open to all, the event offers passes for purchase on-site. Visit the 16th Philippine Food Expo from April 12, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and April 13 to 14, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the World Trade Center Metro Manila, Pasay City.

Supported by various organizations including the Department of Tourism, the Department of Trade and Industry, Export Development Council, Philippine Exporters Confederation, and the UnionBank of the Philippines, with Cut Unlimited, Inc. as the official exhibitions manager, the expo provides an unparalleled opportunity to celebrate the rich diversity and innovation of Philippine cuisine, promising a flavorful experience for both local consumers and international traders.

For more details, follow #PhilFoodExpo2024 on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.philippinefoodexpo.ph (PR)