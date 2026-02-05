The "Apple" of solor generations is finally here: Jackery officially lands in the Philippines

In a country where power disruptions often mean a loss of income, productivity, and comfort, a dependable energy source has never been more vital. When the grid fails, homes and businesses shouldn't have to fall silent, because life doesn't pause for the unexpected — and neither do you.
The wait is finally over as Jackery, the global pioneer in solar generators, officially lands in the Philippines.
Founded in 2012 by a former Apple senior battery engineer, Jackery’s name is a nod to its roots: "Jacket" and "Battery.” The company initially focused on creating portable battery packs designed to fit inside jackets. Since its inception in Silicon Valley, the brand has built a decade-long legacy of rugged reliability and industry-leading safety. Known internationally as the Apple of portable solar generators*, Jackery has sold over 3 million units worldwide and earned more than 100 prestigious design awards.
Jackery’s mission is simple: to provide Life Uninterrupted for the Filipino people. From the ultra-portable Explorer series to high-capacity SolarSaga panels, Jackery offers a silent, emission-free, and sleek solution vs. traditional, noisy gas generators. Jackery also delivers minimalist aesthetics that fit any modern space, powered by EV-grade LiFePO4 batteries and a sophisticated Battery Management System for ultimate safety.
Kicking off its highly anticipated arrival in the Philippines, Jackery has partnered with emerging gadget destination Techroom to bring its world-class tech to local shores. The Explorer 100 Plus is now officially available on Techroom’s Shopee and Lazada pages, where shoppers can grab exclusive discount vouchers. This small but mighty powerhouse puts portable power right in the palm of your hand with a 99Wh capacity that can charge your laptop and phone simultaneously; poised to be the new "non-negotiable" essential for people on the go.
"Jackery is a well-loved brand globally, and now that it is here in the Philippines, we envision it to be the ultimate partner for Filipinos, whether they are working from home, running a business, or exploring the outdoors,” shared Igue Bonifacio, Marketing and Emerging Businesses Head of Cognetics Inc. “We are excited to roll out our plans to bring Jackery to more areas as we expand this February regionally, bringing dependable power closer to every Filipino home."
Get your hands on the Explorer 100 Plus at a special discounted price of P6,499 with store vouchers, on Shopee and Lazada until February 3 only.
Don’t miss out! Experience Life Uninterrupted with Jackery. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for more updates, and stay tuned for our 2.2 surprise.