The "Apple" of solor generations is finally here: Jackery officially lands in the Philippines

In a country where power disruptions often mean a loss of income, productivity, and comfort, a dependable energy source has never been more vital. When the grid fails, homes and businesses shouldn't have to fall silent, because life doesn't pause for the unexpected — and neither do you.

The wait is finally over as Jackery, the global pioneer in solar generators, officially lands in the Philippines.

Founded in 2012 by a former Apple senior battery engineer, Jackery’s name is a nod to its roots: "Jacket" and "Battery.” The company initially focused on creating portable battery packs designed to fit inside jackets. Since its inception in Silicon Valley, the brand has built a decade-long legacy of rugged reliability and industry-leading safety. Known internationally as the Apple of portable solar generators*, Jackery has sold over 3 million units worldwide and earned more than 100 prestigious design awards.

Jackery’s mission is simple: to provide Life Uninterrupted for the Filipino people. From the ultra-portable Explorer series to high-capacity SolarSaga panels, Jackery offers a silent, emission-free, and sleek solution vs. traditional, noisy gas generators. Jackery also delivers minimalist aesthetics that fit any modern space, powered by EV-grade LiFePO4 batteries and a sophisticated Battery Management System for ultimate safety.