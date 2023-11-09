The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Cebu Business Months kick off the 23rd annual ‘Business in Golf’ tournament.

The event started with a welcome remark from CBM 2023 Tourism Co-Chairperson Allen Andre Suarez, where he expressed gratitude towards the sponsors for their support. He mentioned that a total of 320 players will be participating in the tournament.

The ceremonial tee-off was participated by the CCCI Vice President Wendell Ganhinhin, representing President Charles Kenneth Co, CCCI Trustee Karl De Pio, CBM 2023 Co-Chair Niko Basubas, Michael Krispli from NUSTAR, and Anton Perdices from Aboitiz.

CBM 2023 Tourism Chairperson Kate Anzani and Co-Chair Allen Andre Suarez shared that the event spans two days and is open to all.