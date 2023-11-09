The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Cebu Business Months kick off the 23rd annual ‘Business in Golf’ tournament.

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and Cebu Business Months (CBM) 2023 kicked off the 23rd Annual Business in Golf tournament on November 9, 2023, at the Cebu Country Club.
The event started with a welcome remark from CBM 2023 Tourism Co-Chairperson Allen Andre Suarez, where he expressed gratitude towards the sponsors for their support. He mentioned that a total of 320 players will be participating in the tournament.
The ceremonial tee-off was participated by the CCCI Vice President Wendell Ganhinhin, representing President Charles Kenneth Co, CCCI Trustee Karl De Pio, CBM 2023 Co-Chair Niko Basubas, Michael Krispli from NUSTAR, and Anton Perdices from Aboitiz.
CBM 2023 Tourism Chairperson Kate Anzani and Co-Chair Allen Andre Suarez shared that the event spans two days and is open to all.
As the final event of the year for CBM 2023, the tournament adopts a "four-man scrambled" or "best ball" format, a team game where each player hits a tee shot, and then the team chooses the best shot to play from. The event’s primary aim is to promote sportsmanship and camaraderie, encourage conversations, and provide a platform for junior golfers to participate.
The awarding ceremony is on November 10, 2023, and will be held at NUSTAR Resort and Casino.