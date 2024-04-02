The choice is yours: BOSS unveils Spring/Summer 2024 campaign at NUSTAR.

BOSS, the core brand of HUGO BOSS, one of the leading companies in the premium segment of the global apparel market, unveiled its Spring/Summer 2024 campaign on March 22, 2024 at Level 1 of The Mall at NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

The BOSS Spring/Summer 2024 collection showcased a sophisticated, muted color palette and contemporary takes on classic pieces first seen at the brand’s Miami fashion show. The collection offers a full wardrobe selection for all occasions to fit a 24/7 lifestyle with its pieces that feature soft shades, light textures, and contrasts—fluidity and structure; opacity and translucency—providing a fresh perspective in style.