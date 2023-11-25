The City Flats: Co-live in the heart of Cebu IT Park

AYALA Land’s The City Flats co-living project is reaching new heights as it tops off at Cebu IT Park on Nov 24, 2023. This exciting development will address the growing demand for modern and convenient living spaces as it is one of Cebu’s largest dorm and hostel facilities with 460 units.
Co-living has become popular among young professionals and transient workers seeking independence and hassle-free living. Co-living is also attractive for those seeking affordable housing solutions that provide flexibility, convenience, and a sense of community through vibrant shared spaces.
The City Flats caters to this demand by providing a unique living experience that combines privacy with social interaction in an unrivaled location. Also, The Flats tips the economies of scale in favor of residents by offering spaces in a prime area with all-inclusive rent, furnished rooms, and shared amenities that reduce utility costs.
“The City Flats at Cebu IT Park is in one of Cebu’s most vibrant and dynamic areas. Residents will have everything they need, within walking distance to Ayala Malls Central Bloc, major offices, commercial establishments, and recreational facilities,” says Jennylle Tupaz, Ayala Land Sr. Estates Development Head for Vismin.
“The City Flats makes living in Cebu IT Park more affordable, enabling residents to avoid long commutes and free up more time to recharge and enjoy life," she added.
The co-living spaces at The City Flats optimize comfort and functionality. The project offers well-designed co-living units that accommodate a maximum of four tenants.
Each unit provides innovative storage solutions and a private bathroom, giving tenants sufficient privacy while living with others.
Support areas for basic amenities, such as laundry shops and convenience stores, will also be available nearby.
Each unit is fully furnished and equipped with modern amenities, ensuring convenient and hassle-free living with up to four people sharing a unit.
From spacious common areas to provisions for kitchenette, Ayala Land has thoughtfully designed every aspect of the project to meet the needs of its residents.
Notably, a unit on each floor is dedicated to persons with disabilities (PWDs) or special needs. This feature is part of Ayala Land’s ongoing effort to create inclusive living spaces that cater to the needs of PWDs, who offer a wealth of talent to companies but are still overlooked and under-supported.
Moreover, The City Flats offers a range of amenities and services that foster a sense of community and well-being.
Residents will enjoy access to a rooftop garden, to connect with fellow residents. The project also provides 24/7 security and front desk services, ensuring a safe and worry-free environment.
With the topping off of The City Flats co-living project, Cebu IT Park is setting the stage for an even more vibrant and dynamic community. With the demand for co-living spaces rising, this development is well-positioned to meet the market’s needs when it opens in 2025.