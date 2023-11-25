The City Flats: Co-live in the heart of Cebu IT Park

AYALA Land’s The City Flats co-living project is reaching new heights as it tops off at Cebu IT Park on Nov 24, 2023. This exciting development will address the growing demand for modern and convenient living spaces as it is one of Cebu’s largest dorm and hostel facilities with 460 units.

Co-living has become popular among young professionals and transient workers seeking independence and hassle-free living. Co-living is also attractive for those seeking affordable housing solutions that provide flexibility, convenience, and a sense of community through vibrant shared spaces.

The City Flats caters to this demand by providing a unique living experience that combines privacy with social interaction in an unrivaled location. Also, The Flats tips the economies of scale in favor of residents by offering spaces in a prime area with all-inclusive rent, furnished rooms, and shared amenities that reduce utility costs.

“The City Flats at Cebu IT Park is in one of Cebu’s most vibrant and dynamic areas. Residents will have everything they need, within walking distance to Ayala Malls Central Bloc, major offices, commercial establishments, and recreational facilities,” says Jennylle Tupaz, Ayala Land Sr. Estates Development Head for Vismin.

“The City Flats makes living in Cebu IT Park more affordable, enabling residents to avoid long commutes and free up more time to recharge and enjoy life," she added.