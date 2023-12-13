The first Fairfield by Marriott in the Philippines is now open in Mandaue City

A GLOBAL brand of hospitality has arrived in Cebu for the first time and is located in no less than Mandaue City.
Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mandaue City proudly announced the grand opening of its doors last December 1, 2023, marking a significant milestone.
The inauguration carries a profound significance, marked by a legacy spanning several years and an enriching warmth of experience. Now, the Fairfield promise is within the Cebuanos’ reach.
“Join us in celebrating, Fairfield by Marriott in Mandaue City is here to redefine your expectations of hospitality. On behalf of my team, thank you for being part of this historic event. It is truly an honor to welcome each one of you. Here’s to new beginnings, cherished memories, and the joy of creating lasting connections here in Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mandaue City,” said Hotel Manager, Marichu Lopez.
Fairfield, Marriott's original brand, draws inspiration from J. Willard Marriott's cherished vacation home, the Fairfield Farm, nestled in the picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. The farm serves as an inspiration for the distinctive approach Fairfield employees embody, ensuring that guests receive the warmest and most genuine hospitality.
“When the Cebu Marriott opened in 1997, it was only our 11th hotel in the entire Asian Pacific Region and now we have more than 8,000 properties worldwide, and this is officially the 8th in the Philippines. For about 20 years, we only have one or two Marriott brands in the Philippines but the passion, loyalty, and support that we got from the Cebuano community for our hotels always give us the hope that we will expand,” said Bruce Winston, Marriott International’s Multi-Property Vice President-Philippines.
The hotel boasts 142 rooms and suites. One can dive into a world of culinary delights, unwind on the rooftop deck with panoramic views, take a refreshing dip in the pool, stay active at the fitness center, and discover versatile meeting spaces.
This is a place where contemporary elegance meets the charm of a local touch by naming the function rooms after the barangays of Mandaue City: Ibabao, Estancia, and Centro.
Savor also hot breakfast each morning in its all-day restaurant, then try delicious Filipino dishes for lunch and dinner or stop by The Market for snacks and sundries anytime.
Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mandaue City is an ideal haven for both locals and tourists seeking proximity to the airport, conveniently located just 15 minutes away from the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.
And with all these taking place on the first day of December, the grand opening ceremony featured a mesmerizing Christmas Tree Lighting event. This is a meaningful way to greet the season with a Christmas tree adorned with handcrafted native products such as fans and eco-friendly balloons to honor the extraordinary heritage of the locals of Mandaue. The ceremony promises to be a celebration of warmth, and hospitality, and the beginning of countless memorable moments where the spirit of Fairfield comes to life.
The ceremony was attended by Marriott International Multi-Property Vice President-Philippines Bruce Winton, Marriott International Area Vice President-South Korea and Philippines Duke Nam, and Prestigio Inc. Business Development Director Joseph Michael Yu.
Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mandaue City in the Philippines is centrally located in A.C. Cortes Avenue, Ibabao-Estancia, Mandaue City near Mactan Shrine and WaterWorld theme park. One can explore the shops, restaurants, and entertainment in nearby City Times Square. (SPONSORED CONTENT)