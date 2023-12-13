The first Fairfield by Marriott in the Philippines is now open in Mandaue City

A GLOBAL brand of hospitality has arrived in Cebu for the first time and is located in no less than Mandaue City.

Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mandaue City proudly announced the grand opening of its doors last December 1, 2023, marking a significant milestone.

The inauguration carries a profound significance, marked by a legacy spanning several years and an enriching warmth of experience. Now, the Fairfield promise is within the Cebuanos’ reach.

“Join us in celebrating, Fairfield by Marriott in Mandaue City is here to redefine your expectations of hospitality. On behalf of my team, thank you for being part of this historic event. It is truly an honor to welcome each one of you. Here’s to new beginnings, cherished memories, and the joy of creating lasting connections here in Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mandaue City,” said Hotel Manager, Marichu Lopez.

Fairfield, Marriott's original brand, draws inspiration from J. Willard Marriott's cherished vacation home, the Fairfield Farm, nestled in the picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. The farm serves as an inspiration for the distinctive approach Fairfield employees embody, ensuring that guests receive the warmest and most genuine hospitality.