The halcyon of Golden Prince Hotel & Suites

During the celebration, Aaron presented the first of many pearl trophies awarded for the 18th anniversary, recognizing one of their key partners in Q Farm and PIVAC's growth — the Department of Agriculture Central Visayas (DA-7), led by Regional Director Angel C. Enriquez.

RD Angel congratulated PIVAC and Golden Prince Hotel & Suites, saying it is an honor for DA-7 to be part of their advocacy for sustainable agriculture. She also commended DA-7 Regional Technical Director for Research Regulatory and Laboratory, Director Bert Castillo, and their Regional Technical Director for Operations, Engr. Cirilo Namoc.

"This is a perfect example of a partnership between public and private institutions in the country," RD Angel stated. "No matter what happens, food security is not only our responsibility in the Department of Agriculture; it is everybody's responsibility. How I wish there were more like Sir Benny and Sir Aaron, for only a few men truly invest in agriculture."

Waves of challenge to opportunity

Aaron shared that Q Farm itself is a model of integrated farming, envisioning that all crops served in their hotels' buffets will come 100 percent from their pesticide-free produce.

"But how do we make agri-products appealing to the market? That is where our third challenge lies," he said. "When we first started PIVAC, there were no sacks of cacao for local farmers to harvest. As of the third week of September 2024, we procured 250 kilos worth of cacao! And because our farmers are showing progress, we can now use these cacao products for cookies, cakes, and the beautiful creations of PhilChoco Research and Development Chef Aisha Quintana."

"We are very grateful to DOST-7. They were our very first mentor in the cacao industry, and many possibilities and interconnections have sprung from their collaboration."

On behalf of the Department of Science and Technology Cebu (DOST-7), Rino Dominic Cabungcal, RND and Startup and Technology Business Incubation Program Coordinator, received a pearl award recognizing the government agency's role in overcoming the third challenge.

"This wouldn't have been possible without an 'Aha!' moment and the curiosity of a human being to pursue more — to pursue better for the community," RND Rino said, commending the hotel's collaborative initiative. "After all, it is a human right for us to know and pursue improvement in science, technology, and innovation."

"What comes next after the innovative product is to make it even more acceptable to the market," Aaron shared, recalling the dynamic support and network connection from the Department of Trade and Industry Region VII (DTI-7). He pointed out that this was integral to value chain development.

A surprised DTI-7 Regional Director, Maria Elena "Nannette" Arbon, received their pearl trophy on stage, expressing her congratulations.

"At DTI, we understand the market and what is needed," RD Nannette said. "PIVAC has come a long way in the past three years, and it must go further to produce more and access bigger markets. The Philippines is no longer a small economy."

She emphasized that if we can consume chocolates from within the country and improve production quality, we can lessen our import dependence. "This is the kind of inflation that we are promoting. And with investors like the Que family, it is truly possible."

Through grace

The fourth challenge soon arose — bridging industry gaps and preparing the future workforce.

Aaron said this is where the Golden Resource Academy for Career Enhancement (Grace) came in. As the first industry-led initiative to bridge the academe-industry gap in the hospitality and tourism sector, Grace provides a seamless learning environment within Golden Prince Hotel & Suites, allowing learners to be fully immersed in actual work settings after classroom training with expert mentors.

"Grace now has training courses for Tesda NC II, III, and IV certifications. We are grateful to our partners in these Technical Vocational Educational and Training (TVET) programs," Aaron said.

Another pearl trophy shimmered on stage as he presented it to the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Region VII (Tesda-7) Regional Director Gamaliel "Gam" Vicente, Jr.

"Tesda will always be around to help. With these recently approved mobile training programs, Grace can conduct training not only here at Golden Prince Hotel & Suites,” RD Gam said.

“Eight out of ten TVET graduates will land jobs. It is indeed a grace to the workforce who undertake the programs."

Grace recently received its accreditation from the Department of Tourism as a Tourism Training Center, while the Department of Education provided opportunities for Teacher's Immersion as part of career development programs.

Aaron acknowledged the valuable partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology Region VII (DICT-7), led by Regional Director Frederick "Rick" DC Amores. "Without them, there wouldn't be any infrastructure and internet," he noted.

"We are working to increase access points for our free Wi-Fi," RD Rick said, graciously accepting a pearl trophy. "Hopefully, we can extend connectivity to the countryside so our farmers can access all available knowledge."

Golden toast to the sky

With all the golden team members who made the journey possible, GM James Arthur Fernandez closed the festive anniversary celebration with a golden toast to their collective efforts — grounded on land yet rising from adversity like pearls from the sea, now reaching for new heights in the years to come.

"Those who joined us last year may remember that our theme emphasized a golden path to a greener future. Fast forward to today, and you can see the greens out there, even in the photographs from our Memory Lane," James said as banquet waiters served glasses of wine to guests. "This is all the fruit of our labor."

"We are altogether serving the community — and the community is you." (PR)

