The halcyon of Golden Prince Hotel & Suites

Eighteen years have gone by and Golden Prince Hotel & Suites (GPHS) remains steadfast as it marked another anniversary milestone last September 27, 2024. Warmhearted hotel staff, partners, and community leaders who have played a pivotal role in the hotel's journey graced the night of golden days, anticipating the debut of next-generation leaders sailing toward a sustainable future.
Arriving guests strolled down the red carpet into Kabilin Heritage Lounge, toward a beautiful staircase, where a whimsical display of shared memories unfolded with each ascending step to the second floor. Photographs nestled in the delicate plant ornaments led guests into Ramon Hall.
Further along Memory Lane, guests emerged into the grand entrance of Alicia Hall, where a stunning wall of greenery positioned the hotel's logo as a pearl at its center. Flowing water decor flanked either side, showing guests that the dynamic direction of Golden Prince flows beyond the night's celebration.
"Eighteen years may seem like a long time but the unwavering support of our loyal customers and guests, through thick and thin, has been the cornerstone of our success," GPHS President and Founder Benedict “Benny” Que reflected in his welcome message.
"Their trust in us allowed us to grow and evolve in the face of challenges since our inception in 1994. We are truly grateful for the memories we have created together and for the relationships we have built over the years."
Que highlighted two significant milestones of the night — the 30th Anniversary of Golden Valley Hotel (GVH) and the 18th Anniversary of Golden Prince Hotel — recognizing their incredible team and loyal staff who had been with them throughout the journey:
Nerea Mendaros, who transitioned from housekeeping staff to Chief Property Management Officer; Chef Milo, from kitchen cook to Head Chef; Bebie Veloso, from housekeeping staff to GVH Property Manager; Lelet Velasquez, from front office staff to Director of Sales; and Jun Magno, from GVH construction to Chief Troubleshooter in the hotel's Engineering Department.
"They are the heart and soul of our hotels. Their dedication, hard work, and passion have been instrumental in bringing our vision to life, and their loyalty has been a driving force behind our achievements," he said. Serving guests with a fusion of experience and youth, Benny emphasized generational harmony present in their current team led by GPHS General Manager James Fernandez, HR Manager and GRACE Academy Admin Head Jacque Batoto, Food and Beverage Manager Wincy Tanuan, Finance Controller Mercy Malinao, and Auditor Vincent Que.
"And of course, to complete the cast, I am presenting our Executive Director Aaron Que," the hotel founder said with a flourish, congratulating Aaron on the journey from Executive Vice President to his new role. "Our passionate team will continue to serve guests with greater excellence in the succeeding months, years, and forever."
In a timeless dedication to 18 years of wonderful work, Executive Director Aaron Que presented a stunning pearl trophy crafted from a real oyster shell. Just as a pearl is formed when an oyster's nacre responds to external irritants, so too were the births of Golden Valley Hotel and Golden Prince Hotel & Suites.
Waves of challenges over the years have transformed into waves of opportunity, enabling these golden establishments to become the exceptional Cebuano Royalty Experience they are today — thanks to the enduring support of industry partners.
One such trial that turned into a valuable opportunity was sparked by the global Covid-19 pandemic. Aaron recounted how they were challenged at the time to push for sustainable agriculture through Q Farm Agri-Tech Ventures, the Que family's integrated farm located in Barangay Cambinocot, Cebu City, which supplies fresh, pesticide-free vegetables and produce for the hotel's buffets and other restaurant outlets. They aimed for a community-based effort to promote food sustainability and security.
"When we first started, it felt like a big leap. But seeing the farm now, with all its abundance, it's amazing. We've harvested around 100 to 150 kilos of vegetables — papayas, cauliflowers, and there are even goats up there," Aaron shared with the guests.
"I'm proud to say it's all pesticide-free. What's more, seeing butterflies and other signs of real biodiversity tells us we're on the right path with organic farming. This is the direction we're headed, and it's working."
The second challenge was connecting farmers to the business sector, which prompted the creation of the Philippine Inno Ventures Agriculture Cooperative (PIVAC). Aaron acknowledged that this wouldn't have been possible without the support of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).
"PIVAC began as a group of brave gentlemen brought together by the pandemic who initially met over Zoom," he said. "Thanks to the leadership of PIVAC Executive Director Ma'am Grace Cenas, former administrator at National Dairy Authority of the Philippines, the group grew from 50 members to nearly 100."
During the celebration, Aaron presented the first of many pearl trophies awarded for the 18th anniversary, recognizing one of their key partners in Q Farm and PIVAC's growth — the Department of Agriculture Central Visayas (DA-7), led by Regional Director Angel C. Enriquez.
RD Angel congratulated PIVAC and Golden Prince Hotel & Suites, saying it is an honor for DA-7 to be part of their advocacy for sustainable agriculture. She also commended DA-7 Regional Technical Director for Research Regulatory and Laboratory, Director Bert Castillo, and their Regional Technical Director for Operations, Engr. Cirilo Namoc.
"This is a perfect example of a partnership between public and private institutions in the country," RD Angel stated. "No matter what happens, food security is not only our responsibility in the Department of Agriculture; it is everybody's responsibility. How I wish there were more like Sir Benny and Sir Aaron, for only a few men truly invest in agriculture."
Aaron shared that Q Farm itself is a model of integrated farming, envisioning that all crops served in their hotels' buffets will come 100 percent from their pesticide-free produce.
"But how do we make agri-products appealing to the market? That is where our third challenge lies," he said. "When we first started PIVAC, there were no sacks of cacao for local farmers to harvest. As of the third week of September 2024, we procured 250 kilos worth of cacao! And because our farmers are showing progress, we can now use these cacao products for cookies, cakes, and the beautiful creations of PhilChoco Research and Development Chef Aisha Quintana."
"We are very grateful to DOST-7. They were our very first mentor in the cacao industry, and many possibilities and interconnections have sprung from their collaboration."
On behalf of the Department of Science and Technology Cebu (DOST-7), Rino Dominic Cabungcal, RND and Startup and Technology Business Incubation Program Coordinator, received a pearl award recognizing the government agency's role in overcoming the third challenge.
"This wouldn't have been possible without an 'Aha!' moment and the curiosity of a human being to pursue more — to pursue better for the community," RND Rino said, commending the hotel's collaborative initiative. "After all, it is a human right for us to know and pursue improvement in science, technology, and innovation."
"What comes next after the innovative product is to make it even more acceptable to the market," Aaron shared, recalling the dynamic support and network connection from the Department of Trade and Industry Region VII (DTI-7). He pointed out that this was integral to value chain development.
A surprised DTI-7 Regional Director, Maria Elena "Nannette" Arbon, received their pearl trophy on stage, expressing her congratulations.
"At DTI, we understand the market and what is needed," RD Nannette said. "PIVAC has come a long way in the past three years, and it must go further to produce more and access bigger markets. The Philippines is no longer a small economy."
She emphasized that if we can consume chocolates from within the country and improve production quality, we can lessen our import dependence. "This is the kind of inflation that we are promoting. And with investors like the Que family, it is truly possible."
The fourth challenge soon arose — bridging industry gaps and preparing the future workforce.
Aaron said this is where the Golden Resource Academy for Career Enhancement (Grace) came in. As the first industry-led initiative to bridge the academe-industry gap in the hospitality and tourism sector, Grace provides a seamless learning environment within Golden Prince Hotel & Suites, allowing learners to be fully immersed in actual work settings after classroom training with expert mentors.
"Grace now has training courses for Tesda NC II, III, and IV certifications. We are grateful to our partners in these Technical Vocational Educational and Training (TVET) programs," Aaron said.
Another pearl trophy shimmered on stage as he presented it to the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Region VII (Tesda-7) Regional Director Gamaliel "Gam" Vicente, Jr.
"Tesda will always be around to help. With these recently approved mobile training programs, Grace can conduct training not only here at Golden Prince Hotel & Suites,” RD Gam said.
“Eight out of ten TVET graduates will land jobs. It is indeed a grace to the workforce who undertake the programs."
Grace recently received its accreditation from the Department of Tourism as a Tourism Training Center, while the Department of Education provided opportunities for Teacher's Immersion as part of career development programs.
Aaron acknowledged the valuable partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology Region VII (DICT-7), led by Regional Director Frederick "Rick" DC Amores. "Without them, there wouldn't be any infrastructure and internet," he noted.
"We are working to increase access points for our free Wi-Fi," RD Rick said, graciously accepting a pearl trophy. "Hopefully, we can extend connectivity to the countryside so our farmers can access all available knowledge."
With all the golden team members who made the journey possible, GM James Arthur Fernandez closed the festive anniversary celebration with a golden toast to their collective efforts — grounded on land yet rising from adversity like pearls from the sea, now reaching for new heights in the years to come.
"Those who joined us last year may remember that our theme emphasized a golden path to a greener future. Fast forward to today, and you can see the greens out there, even in the photographs from our Memory Lane," James said as banquet waiters served glasses of wine to guests. "This is all the fruit of our labor."
"We are altogether serving the community — and the community is you." (PR)