The Highline in Mandaue tops off ahead of schedule.

The Highline—King Properties' pioneering home office development in Mandaue City announced its successful topping-off on May 24, 2024, at M.C. Briones St., Brgy. Bakilid, Mandaue City, achieving the milestone well ahead of schedule. King Properties has also set the turnover of units for 2025.

King Properties has demonstrated unparalleled efficiency and dedication by completing the construction phase of The Highline, a 23-story development, ahead of the projected timeline. This achievement further proves the company's steadfast dedication to quality and creativity in the real estate industry.