The Hospital at Maayo advocates for Colon Cancer Awareness.

Lecturing the awareness forum is THAM's Medical Director, Dr. Lawrence Chad Liu, a renowned gastroenterologist. Dr. Liu is passionate about sharing his knowledge and advocacy for the prevention of this widely affecting disease.

Participants of the forum were from different sectors and was broadcast through Facebook Live (https://fb.watch/qST5zXpyMh/) for online viewers to immerse and participate in the discussion. This seminar aims to equip everyone with the knowledge and resolve to practice strategies to reduce the risks of colon cancer that includes a history of long-term intestinal problems like colitis or polyposis; as well as having a family member or two with a history of colorectal cancer, among others.