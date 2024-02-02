The Hospital at Maayo joins Sinulog 2024 in spreading festivity and accessible healthcare.

The return of the annual Sinulog Festival in 2024 garnered an estimated millions of devotees and tourists participating in the events. At that time of the year, once again, The Hospital at Maayo (THAM) and San Lucas Medical (SLM) pulled all the stops to deliver proficient first aid services and spread the Sinulog vibes to the people around them.

Healthcare that’s close to you wherever

Amidst the thousands of devotees during the solemn procession in honor of Senior Sto. Niño, the emergency response team of The Hospital at Maayo was stationed at Metro Colon on January 20 as one of the contributing hospitals that manned a first aid tent and provided the utmost medical care to the procession goers.

Celebrating together with other medical institutions and the Cebu City Health Department (CCHD) during the Sinulog Mardi Gras Parade on January 21st, THAM and SLM carried out their medical services within organized stations formed together with fellow hospitals to accommodate each patient in varying conditions with swiftness and care.

Throughout the event, the Maayo team brought the people satisfactory care with unwavering compassion and expertise, ensuring that vital medical services reached thousands of attendees. In the face of relentless heat and adversity, the Maayo team withstood it all, dedicated and committed to the ideals of what they stand for.

Sharing the spirit of Sinulog

The enjoyment and spirit of celebration of the Sinulog festival extends beyond the streets. The joy was also spread and enjoyed by the patients of 'The Hospital at Maayo' during the celebration.

Medical Director of 'The Hospital at Maayo' Dr. Lawrence Chad Liu, and Hospital Administrator Dr. Faye Abigail Fortich personally distributed the festive shirts to the patients around the hospital, giving them all the connection to the Sinulog spirit as they continue to recover while enjoying the celebratory vibes.

To spread more of the Sinulog compassion and fun, THAM hosted a Photo and Reels contest on their official Facebook Page (The Hospital at Maayo) for everyone to participate and have the chance to receive P1,000 for the winning photo, and P1,500, for the winning reel, with the best Sinulog inspired content. To top it alongside the cash prizes received by all the winners from 1st to 3rd place, each received THAM’s limited edition Sinulog T-shirts.

From the delivery of exemplary first aid contributions to the health and care of the citizens to the active spread of the joyous spirit of the Sinulog festival, The Hospital at Maayo continues to proudly bring its level of quality healthcare and dedicated aspirations to serving patients wherever and whenever needed.

The Hospital at Maayo and San Lucas Medical are member hospitals of Maayo Health Group, a subsidiary of Primary Group of Builders. (SPONSORED CONTENT)