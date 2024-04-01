The Hospital at Maayo partners with Toyota Mandaue South to promote Women's Health.

In celebration of National Women’s Month, The Hospital at Maayo (THAM) hosted a Women's Health forum for the women employees of Toyota Mandaue South titled, "She Talks about HERmones," held on March 19, 2024.

The forum was led Dr. Carmina Joyce Alferez, a renowned OBGYN and THAM's Chief of Clinics who strongly advocates women’s health and cancer awareness. She brought to light the various issues that women go through in the stages of their lives to empower women to take charge of their health. She talked about women’s menstrual cycle, diseases that commonly affect women, the risk factors that lead to it, and the preventive measures we can take to lessen it.