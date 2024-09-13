The Inaugural 'Global Ka-Palawan' Awards celebrates unwavering dedication of Overseas Filipino Workers

PPS-PEPP ensures families receive their money quickly with its "cash agad ang tanggap" (receive money immediately) service. Additionally, those who claim their remittances via Palawan Express Pera Padala and PalawanPay App are entitled to free Kabayan ProtekTODO Insurance. This personal microinsurance offers coverage up to P20,000 for claims ranging from P1 to P15,000, valid for one month, and P25,000 in coverage for claims of P15,001 and above, valid for six months. OFWs and their families can trust that their hard-earned money is safe and will arrive securely through the Palawan Group of Companies’ trusted network, with the added value of extra protection and coverage provided by the insurance.

"We are excited and delighted to launch the Global Ka-Palawan Awards to honor our modern-day heroes' incredible stories and success. These awards are not just about recognizing achievements; they are about celebrating the hard work, dedication, and grit of OFWs who have sacrificed for a better life and a brighter future for their families. They mirror our values of commitment, dedication, excellence, and competence at Palawan,” said Karlo Eugene Castro, president and chief executive officer of the Palawan Group of Companies.

Nominate an outstanding OFW today!

The Global Ka-Palawan Awards Nominees can be male or female. They also must have worked abroad for at least one year in any profession, and have a beneficiary claiming their remittance through PPS-PEPP or the PalawanPay app.

The nomination period runs from July 10, 2024, to October 10, 2024. 10 grand winners will each be awarded 100,000 pesos, and 20 finalists will receive a consolation prize of 10,000 pesos each.

How to submit entries:

Step 1: OFWs/Participants may submit their entries in the following ways:

A. Sharing a Facebook post of a photo of them working abroad or at a famous location or landmark in their host country where they are in.

B. Sharing a Facebook post of a photo of the OFW's workplace or job abroad by the OFW's relatives.

C. Scanning the official QR code of the Global Ka-Palawan Awards in any of PPS-PEPP branches nationwide by the OFW’s relatives.

Step 2: For those submitting entries via Facebook post, they must answer the following question in the caption, not exceeding 2000 words:

● For the OFW: "Anong pinakamakabuluhang nagawa mo bilang isang OFW para sa iyong pamilya?” (What is your most meaningful achievement as an OFW for your family?)

● For OFWs’ relatives: “Anong pinakamakabuluhang nagawa ng kapamilya mong OFW para sa kanyang pamilya?” (What is the most meaningful achievement your OFW family member has accomplished for your family?

The post must be public, use the official hashtag #GlobalKaPalawanAwards2024, and tag the official Palawan Pawnshop – Palawan Express Pera Padala Facebook page @palawan.pawnshop or https://www.facebook.com/palawan.pawnshop/.

Step 3: After posting the entry on Facebook, participants must take a screenshot of their post and upload it via the official Google Forms link along with their details to verify the entry: Palawan OFW Awards Submission - https://bit.ly/PalawanOFWAwards

Those submitting entries at any PPS-PEPP branch need to share a photo of the OFW they know working abroad along with an answer to the question, "What is the most meaningful achievement your OFW family member has accomplished for your family?” Their answers should not exceed 2,000 words.

The Palawan Group of Companies encourages everyone to nominate outstanding OFWs who have made significant contributions and influence in their lives, workplaces, and communities. These nominations will showcase the inspiring impact of OFWs and emphasize their important role in our society.

Join the Palawan Group in honoring these exceptional individuals who exemplify true dedication and excellence. Nominate an outstanding OFW today and be part of this momentous Win-Win event. Visit any PPS-PEPP branch or the Palawan Pawnshop website to learn more about the awards.

Palawan Pawnshop, Palawan Express Pera Padala, Palawan ProtekTODO and PalawanPay are supervised by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. For more information, visit the Palawan Pawnshop and PalawanPay websites. (PR)