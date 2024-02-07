The International Federation for Family Development aids families through training, empowers families worldwide

The International Federation for Family Development (IFFD) is a non-governmental, independent, and non-profit federation, whose primary mission is to support families through training. It integrates a vast network spanning 68 countries across 5 continents, with over 7000 dedicated volunteers. Their mission is to generate dynamics that help every person discover and live the beauty of family life in a friendly environment that promotes personal growth. They empower families worldwide through improved communication and collaboration skills, and their programs.

Its activity is divided in two areas: Family Enrichment and Family Advocacy.

Family Enrichment focuses on their programs led my moderators which use the “case-study method.” This methodology promotes open dialogue about real-life situations, allowing participants to share their perspectives without imposing their own ideas or dismissing the thoughts of others. Their moderators are dedicated volunteers who bring their life experience and skills in facilitating and guiding discussions after receiving proper training. As of now, IFFD has 13 different programs for people on different stages of life: parents, married people, young single professionals and grandparents.

IFFD activities aim to accompany each person and/or couple in their lifelong learning process. Their parenting courses are targeted to groups of parents with children of the same age with a main focus on teaching the appropriate parenting skills relevant to that stage of development.

Besides programs, IFFD Family Enrichment also organizes regional and worldwide congresses relevant to families and leadership summits to strengthen their collective identity and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and best practices. Since it’s conception, IFFD has organized 20 congresses and will soon host it’s 21st congress from February 24 to 25 in Cebu, Philippines titled “Family Life and New Technologies.”

On the other hand, their professional activities of advocacy aim to integrate a family perspective into international, regional, national and local development agendas through the design, implementation and monitoring of evidence-based laws, policies and programs. They promote and participate in scientific projects and other activities aimed at raising awareness and disseminating evidence-based findings to enrich our local and international work.

Family Advocacy was granted in 2011 the reclassification of the consultative status at United Nations (ECOSOC) from special to general, reserved for large international NGOs whose area of work cover most of the issues on the agenda of ECOSOC and its subsidiary bodies. (SPONSORED CONTENT)