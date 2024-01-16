The ladies who dance to ‘The Child’: A tale of devotion and tradition

ONE STEP FORWARD, one step backward. This is how 72-year-old Sinona Siarof moves as she waves unlit candles to the image of the Holy Child Jesus at the Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño de Cebu.

Similarly, 67-year-old Hertrodes Daremon recites prayers as she dances with candles. Her rocking movement and the sing-song whispers of prayers serve as a calming presence to the devotee who stands on her side praying for the fulfillment of his intentions.

The prayers of Siarof and Daremon, who are candle vendors inside the Basilica are rarely for themselves, but often for their clients.

The dancing candle vendors in their yellow blouses and red skirts usually welcome the churchgoers upon entry to the Basilica.

"Sinug, ma'am/sir? (Sinulog dance, ma’am/sir?)," they ask the churchgoers.