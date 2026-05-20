The Mactan Newtown kicks off bigger and sweeter celebration for Cebu Mangoes Festival 2026

The Mactan Newtown is bringing the sweetness of Cebu’s most iconic fruit to the spotlight with the launch of Cebu Mangoes Festival 2026: A Sweet Journey on May 22, 2026, 6:00 p.m., at Mactan Expo Center.

In partnership with the Department of Tourism and the Lapu-Lapu City local government, the festival celebrates the heritage, culture, and well-loved flavor of Cebu’s prized mangoes through a festive lineup of activities, culinary experiences, and community-centered events, anchored by a spectacular 35-meter Mango Cake spectacle.

Cebu mangoes have long been part of Filipino celebrations and everyday favorites—served fresh, blended into refreshing drinks, transformed into desserts, and shared among families and friends. Through Cebu Mangoes Festival 2026, The Mactan Newtown creates a vibrant township experience that honors this beloved fruit and its special place in Cebuano food culture.

The festivities officially open with the Grand Launch on May 22, featuring lively performances, cultural showcases, and immersive activities that will set the tone for the festival’s more than a week-long celebration. Guests can look forward to an evening filled with color, flavor, and the warm hospitality that Cebu is known for.

The Great Mango Harvest

One of the major highlights of the festival is The Great Mango Harvest on May 24, the signature event inspired by the tradition of gathering fresh mangoes during harvest season. This special activity will bring guests closer to the joy of the harvest through festive experiences and interactive moments, including opportunities that capture the excitement of picking fresh mangoes. More than just a festival highlight, The Great Mango Harvest represents abundance, unity, and the community’s shared appreciation for one of Cebu’s most treasured local products.