The Mactan Newtown kicks off bigger and sweeter celebration for Cebu Mangoes Festival 2026

The Mactan Newtown is bringing the sweetness of Cebu’s most iconic fruit to the spotlight with the launch of Cebu Mangoes Festival 2026: A Sweet Journey on May 22, 2026, 6:00 p.m., at Mactan Expo Center.
In partnership with the Department of Tourism and the Lapu-Lapu City local government, the festival celebrates the heritage, culture, and well-loved flavor of Cebu’s prized mangoes through a festive lineup of activities, culinary experiences, and community-centered events, anchored by a spectacular 35-meter Mango Cake spectacle.
Cebu mangoes have long been part of Filipino celebrations and everyday favorites—served fresh, blended into refreshing drinks, transformed into desserts, and shared among families and friends. Through Cebu Mangoes Festival 2026, The Mactan Newtown creates a vibrant township experience that honors this beloved fruit and its special place in Cebuano food culture.
The festivities officially open with the Grand Launch on May 22, featuring lively performances, cultural showcases, and immersive activities that will set the tone for the festival’s more than a week-long celebration. Guests can look forward to an evening filled with color, flavor, and the warm hospitality that Cebu is known for.
One of the major highlights of the festival is The Great Mango Harvest on May 24, the signature event inspired by the tradition of gathering fresh mangoes during harvest season. This special activity will bring guests closer to the joy of the harvest through festive experiences and interactive moments, including opportunities that capture the excitement of picking fresh mangoes. More than just a festival highlight, The Great Mango Harvest represents abundance, unity, and the community’s shared appreciation for one of Cebu’s most treasured local products.
Guests can take part in the activity by spending a minimum of PHP 2,000 at any participating establishment in The Mactan Newtown. Single or accumulated receipts dated May 4 to 22, 2026 may be submitted at the Mangoes Festival Promo Booth located at Mactan Alfresco. Qualified participants will have the opportunity to experience the excitement of harvesting fresh mangoes firsthand, with the chance to bring home all mangoes successfully picked within the allotted time.
Adding a flavorful highlight to the celebration is the Culinary Showdown on May 23, a special competition featuring five selected schools and universities in Cebu. The event will give young culinary talents the opportunity to showcase their creativity, technique, and appreciation for Cebuano flavors.
Participants will be tasked to prepare dishes using mangoes or incorporating mango as a key ingredient, highlighting the fruit’s versatility across both classic and modern culinary creations. Joining the competition are guest chefs Chef Pao Aviso of Mercure Hotel and Chef Coke Semblante of Savoy Hotel, who will share their expertise and help inspire the next generation of Cebuano culinary talents.
Guests can also enjoy a variety of activities throughout the celebration, including the Pawty Run on May 23, Cebu Mangoes Festival Queen on May 24, Mango Tree Planting on May 27, Culinary Showdown on May 23, and the Spicy Dried Mango Eating Battle on May 24. The Cebu Mangoes Food Festival, running from May 11 to 31, will feature mango-inspired dishes, desserts, beverages, and local specialties for guests to enjoy until the end of the celebration.
The festival also places importance on sustainability through the Mango Tree Planting activity, encouraging the community to take part in nurturing local resources and preserving the traditions that make Cebu’s mango season meaningful.
With its exciting mix of food, culture, entertainment, and purpose-driven activities, Cebu Mangoes Festival 2026 transforms The Mactan Newtown into a golden destination for families, tourists, food lovers, and festivalgoers. The celebration runs until May 31, 2026, inviting everyone to experience the richness of Cebu’s mango season in a festive and memorable way.
The Mactan Newtown continues to thrive as a vibrant destination where culture, community, and lifestyle experiences come together. Through festive celebrations and immersive events, it has become a dynamic space that showcases Cebu’s rich heritage while creating meaningful experiences for locals and visitors alike.
With Cebu Mangoes Festival 2026, The Mactan Newtown further strengthens its appeal as a must-visit destination in Mactan, offering a vibrant mix of culture, entertainment, dining, and community-driven festivities inspired by one of Cebu’s most iconic fruits.
For updates, visit megaworld-lifestylemalls.com or call (02) 8462 8888. (PR)