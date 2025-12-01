The Mactan Newtown welcomes holiday season with shining tribute to Cebuano communities

“The Bright Christmas celebration is a powerful testament that light shines brightest through shared faith and tradition. Every element honors local art, celebrates shared traditions, and reminds us that even in challenging times, our community can come together to create light, joy and hope,” shared Graham Coates, First Vice President and Head of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls.

The evening continued as the Newtown School of Excellence Glee Club, together with the NSEI Children’s Drum and Bugle, filled the celebration with cheerful renditions of iconic holiday songs that kept everyone on their feet. The Celestial Voices Choral joined in with their own performance of Christmas classics. Mall-goers dined at the Feast of Lights: Food Fair, with mall partners offering holiday specials and exclusive discounts.