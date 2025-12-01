The Mactan Newtown welcomes holiday season with shining tribute to Cebuano communities

The Mactan Newtown welcomed the holiday season with the grand lighting ceremony of its “Tree of Hope” and special belen (nativity scene) on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 marking the official start of the mall’s Bright Christmas — a celebration that honors the resilience, unity and unwavering spirit of Cebuanos.
With Christmas star lightsticks in hand, the ceremonial tree lighting was led by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King Chan, Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls VP for Strategic Support Rene Arnobit, Mactan Newtown General Manager Marilou Kiunisala and Barangay Captain Efren Aying of Brgy. Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City.
The Tree of Hope, adorned with shimmering Capiz shell lanterns and red ornaments, stands as a heartfelt tribute to the resilience, unity and enduring spirit of the Cebuano community.
Complementing the grand Christmas tree is a magnificent five-foot-tall belen featuring the Holy Family, skillfully hand-carved from Narra wood by artisans from Barangay Mactan. Known for their mastery in wood carving, the community shared their craftsmanship as a meaningful homage to Cebu’s devotion and artistry.
“The Bright Christmas celebration is a powerful testament that light shines brightest through shared faith and tradition. Every element honors local art, celebrates shared traditions, and reminds us that even in challenging times, our community can come together to create light, joy and hope,” shared Graham Coates, First Vice President and Head of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls.
The evening continued as the Newtown School of Excellence Glee Club, together with the NSEI Children’s Drum and Bugle, filled the celebration with cheerful renditions of iconic holiday songs that kept everyone on their feet. The Celestial Voices Choral joined in with their own performance of Christmas classics. Mall-goers dined at the Feast of Lights: Food Fair, with mall partners offering holiday specials and exclusive discounts.
From Nov. 28 to Dec. 28, The Mactan Newtown Boardwalk will feature the Yuletide Fair with pop-up stores open from 4 p.m. to 12 midnight. Throughout December weekends, Moonlight Melodies will highlight local buskers in a series of live performances for everyone to enjoy.
Celebrate the season at The Mactan Newtown, where every light, every display and every shared moment makes the holidays truly More than Merry. For updates, visit megaworld-lifestylemalls.com or call 09276317671. / PR S