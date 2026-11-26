Christmas came alive at The Mactan Newtown as Mactan Alfresco welcomed the holiday season with a celebration of homegrown talent, Filipino traditions, and festive entertainment.

The celebration follows The Mactan Newtown's recent designation as the Tourism, Culture, and Investment Capital of Lapu-Lapu City through an executive order issued by the city government, recognizing the township's growing contributions to tourism, culture, and local economic development.

Taking center stage were students from the Newtown School of Excellence (NSEI), whose Drum and Bugle Band, Primary Glee Club, and Chorale filled the venue with Christmas music. Carrying illuminated star-shaped lightsticks, the students also joined the countdown to the ceremonial Christmas lighting, bringing youthful energy to the festivities.