Christmas came alive at The Mactan Newtown as Mactan Alfresco welcomed the holiday season with a celebration of homegrown talent, Filipino traditions, and festive entertainment.
The celebration follows The Mactan Newtown's recent designation as the Tourism, Culture, and Investment Capital of Lapu-Lapu City through an executive order issued by the city government, recognizing the township's growing contributions to tourism, culture, and local economic development.
Taking center stage were students from the Newtown School of Excellence (NSEI), whose Drum and Bugle Band, Primary Glee Club, and Chorale filled the venue with Christmas music. Carrying illuminated star-shaped lightsticks, the students also joined the countdown to the ceremonial Christmas lighting, bringing youthful energy to the festivities.
Adding a distinctly Filipino touch to the celebration was a Christmas belen displayed alongside the illuminated tree. Standing five feet tall, the handcrafted Narra wood centerpiece depicts the Holy Family and features intricate carvings by local artisans from Barangay Mactan, highlighting the enduring beauty of Filipino Christmas traditions.
Leading the celebration were Engr. Faith Nazareno, Megaworld Construction Management Department Head for Visayas; Louella Caridad, Mactan Expo General Manager; Sergio Sarza, Newtown School of Excellence Principal; Gary Lao, Lapu-Lapu City Tourism Officer; Marilou Kiunisala, The Mactan Newtown General Manager; Harry Dale Seno, Savoy Hotel Operations Director; and Gwen Dela Cruz, Mercure Hotel General Manager.
More Music and Festive Experiences
The festivities continue at Mactan Alfresco with a Christmas Fair featuring 25 exhibitors offering seasonal treats and thoughtful gift finds from November 24 to December 20, 2026, 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM. Live acoustic performances add to the relaxed outdoor atmosphere, making it a welcoming spot to enjoy the holiday season.
The destination's dining scene is also expanding with two new additions this November.
Sunburst, the well-loved Cebu-born restaurant known for its signature fried chicken and Filipino comfort food, is set to open on November 28, bringing a local favorite to Mactan Alfresco.
Opening on November 30 is Elim Moreish, a contemporary café featuring a charming pastel-inspired setting for casual dining, coffee breaks, and gatherings with family and friends.
These new establishments add to the growing selection of dining experiences at The Mactan Newtown, offering more choices for residents and visitors throughout the holidays and beyond.
From celebrating Cebuano talent and Filipino traditions to discovering new dining destinations, The Mactan Newtown brings together different ways to enjoy the Christmas season.
In the spirit of “Holiday Maxxing” at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, everyone is invited to experience Christmas to the fullest through live entertainment, great food, and celebrations with family and friends.
For more updates on holiday activities at The Mactan Newtown, visit megaworld-lifestylemalls.com or call 0927 631 7671. (Sponsored Content)