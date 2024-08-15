The Meme Games Price Prediction: 2024, 2025, 2030, and 2040 Forecasts

The Meme Games Predictions: Our Complete Analysis

To establish a forecast for The Meme Games for the coming years, our team has taken into account all the fundamental and technical data of $MGMES. Please note that our predictions should in no way prevent you from doing your own research on this Olympic Games token.

Meme Games – Prediction 2024

The official website of https://www.memegamestoken.com was launched on July 11, 2024, as was the start of the $MGMES pre-sale. After just a few hours and the first post on the X account (@MemeGames2024), more than 2,000 people started following this project on social media. A few hours later, $16,000 had already been raised (with a token price of $0.009).

According to the latest information related to Meme Games' tokenomics, 741 million $MGMES will be sold during this phase, which could represent a hard cap (maximum funding) of around $7 million. With a DEX listing scheduled for September 10, 2024, this would mean raising $127,000 in the remaining 55 days to reach this goal.

The Olympic Games begin on July 26, 2024, in Paris, and Meme Games' marketing efforts could intensify at that time and throughout the competition. This should allow the teams to successfully reach the pre-sale goal and definitively launch the first Meme Coins Olympics.

If successful during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, The Meme Games could experience an explosive listing on DEXs by September, in a rebounding market. The capitalization of this token linked to this global event could reach $300 million by 2024. The price of $MGMES would be $0.148.

Meme Games – Prediction 2025

Even though the Olympics will be over in 2025, the bull run (bull market linked to the Bitcoin halving) should take place during this year. The Meme Coin market represents a total of $52.8 billion at the moment and being one of the best performers in recent months, we are convinced that tokens like $PEPE, $DOGE, or $BRETT will experience new ATHs (All-time High).

The Meme Games project will no longer be able to ride the wave of the Olympic Games in 2025, but the communities linked to the athletes represented could nevertheless continue to speculate during a phase where liquidity will pour into the entire market of the best cryptocurrencies.

By 2025, we wouldn't be surprised to see $MGMES already listed on the top crypto exchanges. This could bring in a significant trading volume and allow traders to get involved in Meme Games in this phase when the Olympics are over.

Despite the fact that the Olympics will no longer take place in 2025, the previous year could allow Meme Games to reach a new ATH during the bullrun. A market cap of $400 million is possible, which would propel the price of $MGMES to $0.197.

Meme Games – 2030 Forecast

It's hard to say so far about a speculative token that seems at first glance to be made only to "try a shot" during the Paris Olympic Games in 2024. However, our teams think that Meme Games could succeed in its crazy bet to become the official token of the Olympic Games in Web3 by adding disciplines between the Meme Coins.

Even if a drop is expected between 2025 and 2028, you should definitely note the date of July 14, 2028, since it will be the start of the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, United States. In a country that does not hesitate to display Dogecoin on the Las Vegas Sphere and where Elon Musk plans to add a Meme Coin as a means of payment at Tesla, it would not be surprising to see a token become the official currency of the Olympics.

We believe that an explosion of $MGMES can happen around 2028. If the teams manage to find an interesting mechanism for the communities of the different participating Meme Coins, new historical highs can be reached at that time (up to $1 billion, or $0.49).

Despite rising to $0.49 during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the Meme Games token could have another tough year in 2030, despite the arrival of the bull run. We believe its capitalization could reach $200 million. The price of $MGMES would be $0.098.

Meme Games – Prediction 2040

We do not recommend waiting until 2040 to see your $MGMES grow. You absolutely must have sold and taken profits during the first Olympic Games in Paris 2024. Indeed, in almost 20 years, many laws, regulations, and new developments will arrive in the world of cryptocurrencies and DeFi. We have no certainty that Meme Games will still exist.

At the moment, we only know that the 2032 Olympics will be held in Brisbane, but the bids for the following editions are not yet complete. $MGMES will obviously have a hard time surviving several bear markets and turbulences from external factors. The only way to still see Meme Games in 2040 will be if it has truly become the “Official Crypto of the Olympic Games."

In our opinion, teams will have to go much further than random draws between a few Meme Coins. They will have to find a real use for the $MGMES during the Olympic Games to make a real place in this global event. For example, the token could be used as a means of payment in the stadiums of the Olympic Games, as a method to buy tickets or even invent a new discipline like: the Meme Coin event.

This situation seems too utopian for our teams. In our opinion, you should not have $MGMES by 2040, given that the project could be definitively forgotten and fall back to $50 million in capitalization. The price of the token would then drop to $0.024.

$MGMES Future: Minimum and Maximum Potential Between 2024 and 2040

As you can well understand, Meme Games is a purely speculative project about the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. It is almost impossible to know if the communities of "athletes" Pepe, Dogecoin, Brett, and Wif will really want to invest in this world event and bring their favorite character closer to the OC (Olympic Committee).

With so much uncertainty, we think it's wise to consider that The Meme Games 2024 has a potential that varies between several extremes. Our teams would like to share with you the minimum and maximum potential: