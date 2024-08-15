The Meme Games Price Prediction: 2024, 2025, 2030, and 2040 Forecasts

The Meme Games wants to become the official token of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. By showcasing the most popular Web3 tokens ($PEPE, $DOGE, $WIF, or $BRETT), the teams want to organize an Olympic Games between Meme Coins to allow their supporters to leave with rewards.
With just a few days left until the 2024 Olympics, many people are taking a keen interest in The Meme Games ($MGMES) and want to get an idea of its potential in the future. So, we took the time to make a prediction about The Meme Games for the years 2024, 2025, 2030, and 2040.
The Meme Games pre-sale was officially launched on July 11, 2024, at a price of $0.009. With a progressive price until its listing scheduled for September 10, 2024 (at the end of the Olympics, including the Paralympics), we have managed thanks to the various information on the project to determine its future from 2024 to 2040. Here is a summary:
● The Meme Games 2024 Prediction: Launched on July 11, 2024, in presale, this project aims to become the official token of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games by organizing a Meme Coins competition (including Pepe and Dogecoin). Upon its listing on September 10, 2024, the capitalization could reach $300 million. The price would be $0.148. (Bullish scenario)
● The Meme Games Prediction 2025: If 2024 is a successful year for Meme Games, the excitement of various Web3 communities could continue during the bullrun and speculations should allow it to reach a new all-time high of $400 million. The price would be $0.197. (Bullish Scenario)
● The Meme Games 2030 Prediction: We believe that the peak of $MGMES could be in 2028 during the Olympic Games in Los Angeles (USA) with a price at $0.49. However, the following years can be very difficult, in a bear market context. In 2030, we could return to a capitalization of $200 million. The price would be $0.098. (Bullish scenario)
● The Meme Games 2040 Prediction: We absolutely do not recommend holding your $MGMES until 2040. There is no evidence to show whether the token will still be in the plans of its founding teams and whether the previous Olympics have made Meme Games abandon this idea. A drop to $50 million is possible. The price would be $0.024. (Bullish scenario)
To establish a forecast for The Meme Games for the coming years, our team has taken into account all the fundamental and technical data of $MGMES. Please note that our predictions should in no way prevent you from doing your own research on this Olympic Games token.
The official website of https://www.memegamestoken.com was launched on July 11, 2024, as was the start of the $MGMES pre-sale. After just a few hours and the first post on the X account (@MemeGames2024), more than 2,000 people started following this project on social media. A few hours later, $16,000 had already been raised (with a token price of $0.009).
According to the latest information related to Meme Games' tokenomics, 741 million $MGMES will be sold during this phase, which could represent a hard cap (maximum funding) of around $7 million. With a DEX listing scheduled for September 10, 2024, this would mean raising $127,000 in the remaining 55 days to reach this goal.
The Olympic Games begin on July 26, 2024, in Paris, and Meme Games' marketing efforts could intensify at that time and throughout the competition. This should allow the teams to successfully reach the pre-sale goal and definitively launch the first Meme Coins Olympics.
If successful during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, The Meme Games could experience an explosive listing on DEXs by September, in a rebounding market. The capitalization of this token linked to this global event could reach $300 million by 2024. The price of $MGMES would be $0.148.
Even though the Olympics will be over in 2025, the bull run (bull market linked to the Bitcoin halving) should take place during this year. The Meme Coin market represents a total of $52.8 billion at the moment and being one of the best performers in recent months, we are convinced that tokens like $PEPE, $DOGE, or $BRETT will experience new ATHs (All-time High).
The Meme Games project will no longer be able to ride the wave of the Olympic Games in 2025, but the communities linked to the athletes represented could nevertheless continue to speculate during a phase where liquidity will pour into the entire market of the best cryptocurrencies.
By 2025, we wouldn't be surprised to see $MGMES already listed on the top crypto exchanges. This could bring in a significant trading volume and allow traders to get involved in Meme Games in this phase when the Olympics are over.
Despite the fact that the Olympics will no longer take place in 2025, the previous year could allow Meme Games to reach a new ATH during the bullrun. A market cap of $400 million is possible, which would propel the price of $MGMES to $0.197.
It's hard to say so far about a speculative token that seems at first glance to be made only to "try a shot" during the Paris Olympic Games in 2024. However, our teams think that Meme Games could succeed in its crazy bet to become the official token of the Olympic Games in Web3 by adding disciplines between the Meme Coins.
Even if a drop is expected between 2025 and 2028, you should definitely note the date of July 14, 2028, since it will be the start of the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, United States. In a country that does not hesitate to display Dogecoin on the Las Vegas Sphere and where Elon Musk plans to add a Meme Coin as a means of payment at Tesla, it would not be surprising to see a token become the official currency of the Olympics.
We believe that an explosion of $MGMES can happen around 2028. If the teams manage to find an interesting mechanism for the communities of the different participating Meme Coins, new historical highs can be reached at that time (up to $1 billion, or $0.49).
Despite rising to $0.49 during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the Meme Games token could have another tough year in 2030, despite the arrival of the bull run. We believe its capitalization could reach $200 million. The price of $MGMES would be $0.098.
We do not recommend waiting until 2040 to see your $MGMES grow. You absolutely must have sold and taken profits during the first Olympic Games in Paris 2024. Indeed, in almost 20 years, many laws, regulations, and new developments will arrive in the world of cryptocurrencies and DeFi. We have no certainty that Meme Games will still exist.
At the moment, we only know that the 2032 Olympics will be held in Brisbane, but the bids for the following editions are not yet complete. $MGMES will obviously have a hard time surviving several bear markets and turbulences from external factors. The only way to still see Meme Games in 2040 will be if it has truly become the “Official Crypto of the Olympic Games."
In our opinion, teams will have to go much further than random draws between a few Meme Coins. They will have to find a real use for the $MGMES during the Olympic Games to make a real place in this global event. For example, the token could be used as a means of payment in the stadiums of the Olympic Games, as a method to buy tickets or even invent a new discipline like: the Meme Coin event.
This situation seems too utopian for our teams. In our opinion, you should not have $MGMES by 2040, given that the project could be definitively forgotten and fall back to $50 million in capitalization. The price of the token would then drop to $0.024.
As you can well understand, Meme Games is a purely speculative project about the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. It is almost impossible to know if the communities of "athletes" Pepe, Dogecoin, Brett, and Wif will really want to invest in this world event and bring their favorite character closer to the OC (Olympic Committee).
With so much uncertainty, we think it's wise to consider that The Meme Games 2024 has a potential that varies between several extremes. Our teams would like to share with you the minimum and maximum potential:
As you may have guessed, Meme Games only launched its pre-sale a few days ago. With 741 million $MGMES (about $7 million at $0.009) up for sale, only $16,000 has been raised so far. So price history doesn't really exist yet.
Investors in this Olympic token will have to wait until September 10, 2024, for it to be listed on the first DEXs (Decentralized Exchanges) like Uniswap and Pancakeswap.
We have noticed, however, that throughout the $MGMES pre-sale, its prices will be progressive. This is intended to encourage early investment and give an advantage to early movers.
Our teams found the details of future $MGMES prices during this phase:
This information is official and may allow you to notice that a purchase in the 1st phase allows you to save 5% on the price compared to the 10th phase.
The Meme Games is an ERC-20 token that aims to become the “Official Cryptocurrency of the Olympic Games”. It implements a Play2Earn system and a competition between Meme Coins to earn $MGMES for investors and to attract various communities during the event in Paris 2024.
Let's be very clear: The Meme Games is first and foremost a way to speculate on the next Olympic Games that start at the end of July 2024 in Paris. However, the idea is rather interesting: to stage the biggest Meme Coins (Pepe, Dogecoin, Brett, and Wif) and have them participate in events to reward their supporters in $MGMES.
Concretely, during the pre-sale phase:
● Investors must select an athlete
● Then buy $MGMES and stake it
● Then a random draw is made to determine the winner of the event.
● One point is awarded for each victory of one of the athletes
● Supporters who selected the final winner win 25% extra tokens
A rather original concept from Meme Games, which therefore seems to be organizing the first Meme Coin Games in 2024. Concretely, the teams will rely on significant marketing efforts to bring together supporters of each of the participating tokens. With more than 303 million $MGMES allocated for this (i.e. 2.7 million dollars), the idea is to quickly integrate the Top 10 of the best Meme Coins on the market.
Launched in the pre-sale phase on July 11, 2024, at a price of $0.009, the token based on Ethereum's ERC-20 network also allows its holders to benefit from staking. At the moment, some can boast of receiving more than 4,000% APY (Annual Percentage Yield) given that very few people know about the project. With a hard cap of $7 million, the official token of the Olympics should arrive on DEXs by September 10, 2024.
More than ever, you should be aware of the risks associated with buying Meme Games and also the uncertainties surrounding our $MGMES price prediction. This token is purely speculative at the moment but we have identified a few points that could directly influence its price in the future.
The Olympic Games bring together every four years all the countries of the world for all kinds of events: athletics, judo, football, and kayaking. This Paris 2024 edition will obviously be an opportunity for the world to travel to the French capital and discover our culture. The idea of creating an Olympic Games in Web3 by bringing together all the communities of "degens" is not stupid, given that millions of united people can also come together to support their athletes.
Of course, nothing will happen by itself. Even if we cannot know for sure the enthusiasm and interest of the $PEPE, $DOGE, $WIF, and $BRETT communities for this project, we believe that marketing will be essential to influence the price of $MGMES in the future. It will be important that the future Olympic token is everywhere: Youtube, Google, Instagram, Telegram, and why not on the Las Vegas Sphere. In the event of significant efforts, the price of Meme Games could explode.
As you can see, the $MGMES token was launched on ERC-20 (Ethereum). This allows it to access the Proof-of-Stake consensus to offer its holders rewards for each block validation. For the moment, an APY of 4,435% is displayed, but this is not meant to last: the more $MGMES will be placed in the pool, the lower the rewards will be (investors currently share 38.5 $MGMES per ETH block. This principle allows the market to dry up, which can influence the price in the future.
We also noticed that there is a 7-day lock-up period for everyone who stakes during the pre-sale. This element may impact $MGMES prices as early as the September 10th listing on DEXs! Prices could be higher for the first 7 days, then experience a significant drop on the day of the unlock, due to too much selling pressure. All the elements surrounding the staking of this Meme Coin seem important for the future.
Dogecoin managed to convince Elon Musk to become a means of payment at Tesla, Bitcoin managed to convince Larry Fink that he was wrong and Solana managed to convince Web3 users of its simplicity. To become big and see its price appreciated, Meme Games will have to succeed in convincing the organizers of the Olympic Games (Olympic Committee) that the integration of the event in Web3 can attract a new audience and a new craze.
For this, $MGMES will have a lot of work. The teams will have to prove that they have ideas behind their heads and that Meme Games will not be just a speculative token. The 2024 Olympics in Paris will already be a decisive test for its future. In case of failure and lack of interest from investors, "degens" and even the Olympic Committee, this could compromise our entire forecast for Meme Games.
You know that our specialists always use precise analysis methods to determine the future of a cryptocurrency's price as best as possible. Even though we don't have a crystal ball and can't certify our prediction on Meme Games, we want to share our thoughts and behind the scenes with you:
● Project Analysis: Arrived on July 11, 2024, via an X post, the Meme Games project turned out to be very ambitious and innovative. The idea of bringing the Olympic Games to Web3 could appeal to the communities of the tokens concerned. However, we have expressed doubts about a distant future for $MGMES, given that it currently has no real utility in connection with the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Without an agreement or project directly linked to the CO, the project could last only until the end of the Olympic Games.
● Technical Analysis: The teams decided to issue the $MGMES token on Ethereum’s ERC-20 network to allow its investors to benefit from a staking rate of up to 4,000%. With 2,024,000,000 $MGMES available and only 35.30% allocated for the presale, it is possible to purchase Meme Games for $0.009 before September 10th or before the harcap (maximum funding) of $7,000,000 is reached.
● Network analysis: Only 5 days after its arrival on the market, it is difficult to objectively judge the project's social networks. However, we were surprised to see that more than 2,500 people subscribed to X (@MemeGames2024) a few hours after the pre-sale announcement. We still believe that a lot of marketing work needs to be done, especially to attract "degens" on Telegram. (SPONSORED CONTENT)