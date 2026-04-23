The natural Filipino powerhouses inside every sachet of ImmuniPlus.

It starts the same way for most people. We wake up on a Monday morning already tired, our throats feel a little scratchy, our bodies still ache from the week that just ended and the week that is about to begin. We do not have time to be sick. We never have time to be sick. So we push through, the way Filipinos always push through and we hope that by sheer willpower we can make it to Friday without fully breaking down.
Most of us know this feeling. The heavy feeling in our legs after a long shift. The dry cough that shows up every time the weather changes. The tiredness that sleep does not seem to fix anymore. These are not dramatic symptoms. They are the ordinary, everyday wear and tear of a Filipino life, and most of us have simply accepted them as part of the deal. But what if they did not have to be? That is exactly the question behind ImmuniPlus.
ImmuniPlus is an herbal drink developed by Immuni Global, a proudly Filipino nutraceutical and wellness company. The thinking behind it is straightforward. Filipinos work incredibly hard, pushing through exhaustion and everyday discomforts day after day, often with nothing simple or accessible to support our bodies through that effort. ImmuniPlus was made to change that.
The answer comes from four ingredients that Filipinos know well. Ginger, turmeric, spirulina, and moringa. All brought together in one small, ready-to-drink sachet. Nothing artificial. Nothing complicated. We shake it, tear it open, and drink.
Ginger is there for the throat, the cough and the colds we deal with constantly, especially during the rainy season and through the weather changes that come with every turn of the month.
Turmeric is there for the body that aches. Its active compound, curcumin, is one of the most researched natural anti-inflammatory substances in nutritional science, consistently shown to reduce joint and muscle pain. For those of us who spend long hours on our feet, who train hard, or who simply carry more physical strain in a day than our bodies were designed to manage without rest, turmeric addresses the kind of deep, accumulated soreness that most of us quietly live with.
Spirulina supports energy and recovery. Rich in iron and B vitamins, it helps the body bounce back after exertion and sustain genuine physical energy through the day.
Moringa, or malunggay as every Filipino knows it, is perhaps the most personal of the four. The plant we have been putting in our soup for generations turns out to be one of the most nutritionally complete foods on the planet, containing vitamins A, B, C, and E, along with calcium, potassium, iron, and all nine essential amino acids.
Immuni Global describes what ImmuniPlus does in three words: Relieved, Refreshed, and Recovered. Relieved from dry coughs, sore throat, colds, and the everyday body discomforts that make it harder to show up. Refreshed from tiredness and exhaustion after long and busy days. Recovered from body strain after work, sports, and physical activity.
ImmuniPlus is gluten-free, cholesterol-free, fat-free, low in sodium, and non-GMO. Immuni Global started in four pharmacy branches in Cebu in 2021 and is now in more than 2,000 retail outlets, available in leading pharmacies and e-commerce platforms nationwide. What began as a local idea is now being brought beyond Philippine shores, with a growing number of international markets taking notice. All of this from a Filipino company that started with four ingredients and never lost sight of who it was making them for.
Hundreds of thousands of Filipinos have already made it part of their days. Not because of an advertisement, but because someone they trusted passed it to them and said: try this. And they did. And then they passed it on to someone else.
That is how ImmuniPlus has grown. Because in the Philippines, when something works, we do not keep it to ourselves. (PR)