The PENSHOPPE Group wins first ever Retail Employer Award

“As a company, the Penshoppe Group holds ourselves to the highest standard of excellence in our ways of working, serving our customers and the community, and building a values-centric organization that nurtures a culture of integrity, continuous learning, and innovation,” said Bryan Liu, GABC VP for Strategy and Operations upon receiving the accolade during the OFR Awards Night.

“We are grateful for this validation of all our efforts, but at the same time, we recognize the weight of the responsibility the award brings. While we continue to upskill, train, and empower our people to develop their professional talents in the retail industry, we are reminded to never lose sight of what ultimately drives us, and that is our purpose to inspire greatness in anyone and everyone, and this includes the whole of Team GABC, whose lives we touch and change for the better,” he added.

The awarding body likewise considered how GABC’s people development initiatives have impacted the growth and advancement of its people, as well as how its employee engagement activities have fostered a fulfilling work environment. The ways in which GABC’s HR and CSR practices have shaped its business practices were likewise lauded with the conferment of the award.