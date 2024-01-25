The Philippine Junior Marketing Association organizes its annual assembly, teaches constituents the value of lasting impression

Equip yourselves with the latest tactics on how to leave a lasting impression



Witnessing the union of young marketers all over the Philippines, the Philippine Junior Marketing Association (PJMA) and its member schools gather as one alliance to celebrate their student-led organizations serving the marketing community highlighted in the 37th General Assembly, with the theme “Iconic! Striking Lasting Impressions” traversing on January 27, 2024 (Saturday), from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Jose Rizal University, Centennial Building Auditorium.



Amidst the rise of TikTok influencers, content creators, and brand ambassadors, the standards for how we do marketing continue to be redefined by the changing norms within trends.

The marketing profession is challenged to serve its community by constantly staying relevant, highlighted in this event’s roster of guest speakers only from Philippines’ best:

Mr. Jorge Wieneke, Serial Entrepreneur on “Becoming Contagiously Iconic”

Mr. Jerry Yao, the Marketing Sensei on “Crafting a Signature Imprint”

Mr. Jeano Cruz, Partner and Creative Director of GIGIL on “Captivating the Crowd”

In the scenes of public interest, the federation delivers yet another national conference for students that will also provide internship opportunities, brand activations, an iconic booth exhibit, a parade of university flags, and alongside its agenda to aid its member schools on how to develop their own timeless signature in the industry.