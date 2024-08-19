The power of AI is in your hands with the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G

OPPO continues to push the boundaries of technology by offering innovations that will make the AI smartphone experience more accessible to more Filipinos with the launch of the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G.

The newest addition to OPPO’s renowned Reno Series, the OPPO Reno12 5G and OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G, will empower Filipinos with creativity and convenience through a slew of AI features. The OPPO Reno12 Series 5G, which continues the photography prowess of Portrait Experts, also paves the way to make AI easier to use and understand, breaking the notion of the technology being complicated.

The OPPO Reno12 Series 5G allows users to explore new possibilities in photography, gaming, and everyday tasks.