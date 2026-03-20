“There Na ‘Yan!”: The Palawan promise to OFW families

Bringing this message to life is Marian Rivera, who, for many Filipinos, will always be associated with Darna, a symbol of strength, courage, and timely rescue. Marian Rivera appears in Cavite, receiving a gift from her grandfather in Spain, demonstrating how international remittances can be claimed quickly, securely, and with ease. Just as Darna represents reassurance in moments of need, Marian’s presence in the “There Na” campaign reflects the comfort families feel knowing that when their loved ones abroad send support, it arrives safely and without delay. By connecting the heroism seen on screen with the real-life sacrifices of OFWs, the campaign highlights a powerful truth: when love is sent home, it is already there.

Marian Rivera said the campaign connects her experiences with the realities faced by Filipino families: “I always stepped in to help those in need on screen, and this campaign brings that same energy to real life, helping families receive support quickly and safely. It feels meaningful to stand with a 100% Filipino-owned company that truly serves and uplifts our modern‑day heroes in their everyday lives.”

Karlo M. Castro, Palawan Group President and CEO, shared, “This campaign is our way of honoring the sacrifices of our kababayans abroad. OFWs are real heroes, working tirelessly, often from thousands of miles away, to provide for their families. Every peso they send carries their love, hope, and dreams, and we want to make sure it reaches home safely, quickly, and with peace of mind. ‘There Na’ is our promise to stand with them, celebrating their dedication and the lives they touch every day.”