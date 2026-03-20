“There Na ‘Yan!”: The Palawan promise to OFW families

For millions of Filipino families, Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) are everyday heroes who carry the weight of sacrifice so their loved ones can build better lives back home. Every remittance tells a story of love, resilience, and deep responsibility. In tribute to these modern-day heroes, Palawan Group of Companies launches its “There Na” campaign, shining a spotlight on OFWs and reinforcing the value of fast, reliable, and accessible international remittance services. Through Palawan Express Pera Padala and PalawanPay, families can receive support quickly and securely via more than 45 international remittance partners and thousands of branches nationwide or via the app anytime, anywhere, ensuring that distance never becomes a barrier to care.
In their recent commercial, the “There Na” message comes alive through real stories of overseas Filipino workers, whom many Filipinos regard as modern‑day heroes. A construction worker in Dubai sends his son’s allowance for school in Luzon, while a seafarer in Alaska sends funds to her wife in the Visayas, and OFWs in Hong Kong also send financial support, showing that distance is no longer a barrier.
Bringing this message to life is Marian Rivera, who, for many Filipinos, will always be associated with Darna, a symbol of strength, courage, and timely rescue. Marian Rivera appears in Cavite, receiving a gift from her grandfather in Spain, demonstrating how international remittances can be claimed quickly, securely, and with ease. Just as Darna represents reassurance in moments of need, Marian’s presence in the “There Na” campaign reflects the comfort families feel knowing that when their loved ones abroad send support, it arrives safely and without delay. By connecting the heroism seen on screen with the real-life sacrifices of OFWs, the campaign highlights a powerful truth: when love is sent home, it is already there.
Marian Rivera said the campaign connects her experiences with the realities faced by Filipino families: “I always stepped in to help those in need on screen, and this campaign brings that same energy to real life, helping families receive support quickly and safely. It feels meaningful to stand with a 100% Filipino-owned company that truly serves and uplifts our modern‑day heroes in their everyday lives.”
Karlo M. Castro, Palawan Group President and CEO, shared, “This campaign is our way of honoring the sacrifices of our kababayans abroad. OFWs are real heroes, working tirelessly, often from thousands of miles away, to provide for their families. Every peso they send carries their love, hope, and dreams, and we want to make sure it reaches home safely, quickly, and with peace of mind. ‘There Na’ is our promise to stand with them, celebrating their dedication and the lives they touch every day.”
Palawan Group’s services support this mission by making it simple for families to claim international remittances. Funds can be received at 3,500 Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala branches across the Philippines, or directly through the PalawanPay app for users who prefer digital convenience. This combination of physical reach and mobile access ensures families can receive support quickly while choosing the method that works best for them. This ease and reliability reflect the spirit of the “There Na” message: help arrives exactly when it’s needed. Much like Darna, who protects the innocent and helps those in need, Palawan Group strives to be a dependable presence for Filipino families. As a cultural icon, Darna represents empathy, courage, and hope, values that echo the brand’s mission to ensure support is always within reach for loved ones back home.
“Distance may separate families physically, but it should never weaken the love that binds them. Through ‘There Na,’ we show how remittances can reach loved ones efficiently and safely, helping overseas Filipinos stay present in the lives of their families even when they are far from home,” emphasized Bernard Kaibigan, Palawan Group Chief Marketing Officer.
The “There Na” campaign draws a powerful parallel between the heroism once portrayed on screen and the real dedication of overseas Filipino workers. Just as Darna stood for strength, courage, and stepping in to help others, the campaign champions OFWs as everyday heroes whose remittances carry care, connection, and support across the globe. For many families, these remittances are vital lifelines that help provide for education, healthcare, daily expenses, and long-term goals. With Marian Rivera’s warmth and trusted presence, the campaign’s message is clear and powerful: wherever Filipinos are in the world, when they send support to their loved ones, it is “There Na!” (PR)