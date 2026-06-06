Thirsty Pickle goes live on Onda Fit, making one of Cebu’s premier Pickleball facilities more accessible

A shared vision for Cebuano sport

For Thirsty Pickle, the decision to launch on Onda Fit came down to a shared philosophy and a shared hometown.

"Thirsty Pickle was founded on a love for play and what it can do for a community, and our mother brand has carried sport as a platform for advocacy for more than 30 years," said Jana Pages, [Managing Director], Thirsty Pickle. "We want to build the best facility in Cebu, and maybe even the country. So, a reliable, high-tech booking system was always part of the plan. We chose Onda Fit because it's a Cebuano brand, founded by people who genuinely care about the player experience the same way we do. It has freed our team to focus on the game while everything behind the scenes, such as events, private bookings, and even maintenance schedules run on one reliable platform."

"We believe fitness should be just a click away," said Ana Patricia Loren, CEO of Onda Fit. "We give courts and studios the tools to operate seamlessly so they can focus on what they do best: building healthier, stronger communities. We're not just building a booking platform — we're building the operating system for sports in the Philippines, and we're just getting started."

Available now

Players can book Thirsty Pickle's courts on Onda Fit today. Court owners and studio managers interested in the platform can learn more and sign up at www.ondafit.com.