Thirsty Pickle goes live on Onda Fit, making one of Cebu’s premier Pickleball facilities more accessible

Thirsty Pickle, the premium pickleball facility from the team behind the 30-year-old Thirsty Juices and Shakes brand, has officially launched on Onda Fit, the homegrown Philippine platform built for court and studio operations. The partnership brings Thirsty Pickle's seven international-standard courts (with eight more on the way) onto a single booking and payments system that lets players reserve a slot in under five minutes with no hidden fees, while giving the facility one fully compliant backend for bookings, payments, and day-to-day operations.
Located beside SM Seaside in Cebu City, Thirsty Pickle was built as an extension of its mother company's long-standing belief in sport as a platform for community. The facility pairs world-class court construction with a full slate of events and programs, including its signature DISCOs (Discovery Days), which are designed to make the game less intimidating to beginners and novice players.
For court owners and studio managers across the Philippines, managing bookings, payments, and compliance has long meant spreadsheets, manual payment tracking, and fragmented systems with surprise fees at checkout quietly discouraging players from booking at all. Onda Fit was built to remove that friction on both sides, consolidating bookings, payments, member management, and analytics into one platform made for the Philippine market.
For players, that means browsing available courts, choosing a time, paying through cashless options like GCash, Maya, or QR PH, and receiving instant confirmation by email and SMS with no surprise charges. What players see is what they pay. For facilities like Thirsty Pickle, it means real-time booking management, automated payment settlement, member retention Built on trust: full regulatory compliance
Underpinning the platform is a triple-layer compliance framework that sets Onda Fit apart. It is fully compliant with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) for payment processing, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) for tax compliance, and the Data Privacy Act of 2012 (DPA) for customer data protection. This is an added layer of assurance that both facility owners and players can trust the platform with their financial and personal information.
For Thirsty Pickle, the decision to launch on Onda Fit came down to a shared philosophy and a shared hometown.
"Thirsty Pickle was founded on a love for play and what it can do for a community, and our mother brand has carried sport as a platform for advocacy for more than 30 years," said Jana Pages, [Managing Director], Thirsty Pickle. "We want to build the best facility in Cebu, and maybe even the country. So, a reliable, high-tech booking system was always part of the plan. We chose Onda Fit because it's a Cebuano brand, founded by people who genuinely care about the player experience the same way we do. It has freed our team to focus on the game while everything behind the scenes, such as events, private bookings, and even maintenance schedules run on one reliable platform."
"We believe fitness should be just a click away," said Ana Patricia Loren, CEO of Onda Fit. "We give courts and studios the tools to operate seamlessly so they can focus on what they do best: building healthier, stronger communities. We're not just building a booking platform — we're building the operating system for sports in the Philippines, and we're just getting started."
Available now
Players can book Thirsty Pickle's courts on Onda Fit today. Court owners and studio managers interested in the platform can learn more and sign up at www.ondafit.com.