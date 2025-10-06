‘Tis the season to stay at The Reef: unwrap the magic of the holidays with a 3 day, 2 night escape

This holiday season, trade the holiday rush for ocean breezes luxury at The Reef Island Resort Mactan. With its exclusive Holiday package, couples and families alike can indulge in a seaside holiday retreat filled with relaxation, joy and festive touches.
Starting at just P19,900+ per stay, guests are invited to savor world-class dining, restful stays and holiday -ready amenities that make every moment unforgettable.
3 days and 2 nights in a Deluxe Room for 2 adults
Daily festive buffet breakfast for 2 adults
P2,000 worth of Food & Beverage credits per stay
1 -hour massage of choice for 2 adults per stay
Holiday welcome fruits upon arrival
One -time mini bar set per stay
Special holiday amenity: a complimentary bottle of wine
3 days and 2 nights for up to 2 kids
Daily buffet breakfast for 2 kids
Unlimited access to The Arcade & Kids Club
1 -hour babysitting service per stay (perfect for parents’ date night!)
Fun holiday molding activity at The Kids Club
Couples: P7,000+ per night with buffet breakfast
Families: P8,000+ per night with buffet breakfast
• Rates inclusive of taxes, subject to 10 percent service charge
• Valid for 3-day/2-night stay
• F&B credits non -refundable and not convertible to cash
• Babysitting requires prior booking
• Maximum of 2 adults and 2 children per room
• Subject to availability; advance reservation required
Booking Dates: October 1 to December 20, 2025
Stay Dates : October 1 to December 20, 2025
This Holiday season, let the waves serenade you, the cuisine delights you, and the spirit of the season embrace you. Whether it’s a romantic holiday escape or a joyful family celebration, The Reef is where magical holiday memories are made. (PR)