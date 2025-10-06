Feature

‘Tis the season to stay at The Reef: unwrap the magic of the holidays with a 3 day, 2 night escape

Published on

This holiday season, trade the holiday rush for ocean breezes luxury at The Reef Island Resort Mactan. With its exclusive Holiday package, couples and families alike can indulge in a seaside holiday retreat filled with relaxation, joy and festive touches.

Starting at just P19,900+ per stay, guests are invited to savor world-class dining, restful stays and holiday -ready amenities that make every moment unforgettable.

Holiday retreat for couples

  • 3 days and 2 nights in a Deluxe Room for 2 adults 

  • Daily festive buffet breakfast for 2 adults 

  • P2,000 worth of Food & Beverage credits per stay 

  • 1 -hour massage of choice for 2 adults per stay 

  • Holiday welcome fruits upon arrival 

  • One -time mini bar set per stay 

  • Special holiday amenity: a complimentary bottle of wine 

Bring the kids for just P2,999+ 

  • 3 days and 2 nights for up to 2 kids 

  • Daily buffet breakfast for 2 kids 

  • Unlimited access to The Arcade & Kids Club 

  • 1 -hour babysitting service per stay (perfect for parents’ date night!)

  • Fun holiday molding activity at The Kids Club

Extend your festive escape

  • Couples: P7,000+ per night with buffet breakfast 

  • Families: P8,000+ per night with buffet breakfast

Terms & conditions

• Rates inclusive of taxes, subject to 10 percent service charge 

• Valid for 3-day/2-night stay 

• F&B credits non -refundable and not convertible to cash 

• Babysitting requires prior booking 

• Maximum of 2 adults and 2 children per room 

• Subject to availability; advance reservation required 

Booking Dates: October 1 to December 20, 2025 

Stay Dates : October 1 to December 20, 2025 

This Holiday season, let the waves serenade you, the cuisine delights you, and the spirit  of the season embrace you. Whether it’s a romantic holiday escape or a joyful family  celebration, The Reef is where magical holiday memories are made. (PR)

