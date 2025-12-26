TOPS and BDO partner for the grandest 2026 New Year countdown in Cebu

TOPS, Cebu's premier destination for breathtaking views and unforgettable experiences, is set to welcome the New Year with a spectacular nostalgic celebration: the 2026 New Year Grand Countdown Dinner Gala, taking place on December 31, 2025.

In an exciting collaboration with BDO, this year's event promises an elevated experience for guests ringing in 2026 at Cebu’s iconic skyline destination.

The event invites guests to travel back to the 80s, when TOPS first opened its doors in 1985. The festivities will be held at the TOPS Events Space, on the 3rd floor of The Circle, offering a breathtaking backdrop for the night's celebrations.

This is the first time that TOPS and BDO have partnered for the New Year Grand Countdown. The event will not only feature entertainment and dining but also a panoramic view of the fireworks in the Queen City of the South.

Doors to the Events Space will open at 6:00 in the evening, followed by a sumptuous dinner buffet and cocktail party with unlimited wine accompanied by a live serenade. TOPS and BDO have also prepared the grandest fireworks display to welcome 2026 with their guests.

Cebuanos and regular guests can still enjoy the most iconic landmark in Cebu with its regular rates, including the TOPS bus with routes from IT Park and vice versa.

After welcoming the New Year, an after-party will take place to continue the celebration.

Tickets for the gala are priced at P2,500.

Guests at TOPS may also purchase exclusive access to SKAI 360° for P300 starting at 9:00 p.m. until the New Year's Countdown.

Advance tickets are available at the TOPS Souvenir Shop and Montebello Villa Hotel - (032) 256-5000 or 0968-853-0511. For more details and inquiries, please visit TOPS social media accounts.

This collaboration with BDO reflects both organizations' commitment to creating exceptional experiences and supporting memorable celebrations that bring communities together. As the Philippines' leading bank, BDO's partnership with TOPS ensures a world-class celebration befitting Cebu's most iconic landmark./PR