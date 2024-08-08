Transform your home into a smart home with Smart Home Philippines

Smart Home Philippines, the country’s first and only design automation firm, proudly unveiled its latest design studio on July 23, 2024. The new studio is situated on the second floor of The Space in Banilad, Cebu City and will cover both Cebu and Bohol islands.
This expansion is set to bring the future of smart living to the heart of Cebu. Smart Home Cebu showcases an extensive selection of innovative devices designed to seamlessly integrate convenience and advanced technology into everyday life. From personalized smart switches to motion-activated toilet lids, the studio offers solutions that make home management effortless and elevate lifestyles to newer heights.
According to Eliel Sarmiento, chief executive officer of SalaVentures Inc., the company that brought Smart Home Philippines to Cebu, they recognized significant potential for home automation in Cebuano households. Sarmiento highlighted that Cebu, being one of the most economically vibrant cities in the country, has a growing demand for advanced technological solutions that can enhance daily living. The introduction of Smart Home Philippines aims to fill this gap, offering Cebuanos greater access to cutting-edge home automation services that were previously limited in availability and options in the region.
“We all know Cebu is one of the most economically-rich cities in the country. However, there has been a lack of comprehensive home automation solutions in the area. We saw this as an opportunity. Once we introduce the concept and idea to Cebuanos, they will quickly grasp it. This isn't a foreign concept; we see similar technologies in K-dramas. Our vision is to elevate the way of living in Cebu through these automations,” Sarmiento added.
The new studio aims to provide an interactive and immersive experience for visitors, allowing them to explore and understand how smart home technology can transform their living spaces. Potential clients can see firsthand how these state-of-the-art devices work and how they can be customized to suit individual needs.
Smart Home Philippines has been at the forefront of smart home technology since its inception in 2020, offering innovative solutions and gaining a reputation of excellence. The company has already served over 500 clients and operates eight studios nationwide. Its quality and innovation has been recognized with multiple awards, including the “Best Smart Home” category at the International Property Awards for both National and Asia Pacific levels.
With the launch of the new Cebu studio, Smart Home Philippines invites everyone to visit and explore the future of home automation. Interested clients are encouraged to schedule an initial consultation to discover how these smart solutions can be tailored to their unique needs and enhance their daily living.
For more information or to book a consultation, visit the Smart Home Cebu studio at The Space, Banilad, Cebu City or send an email via . (SPONSORED CONTENT)