Transform your home into a smart home with Smart Home Philippines

According to Eliel Sarmiento, chief executive officer of SalaVentures Inc., the company that brought Smart Home Philippines to Cebu, they recognized significant potential for home automation in Cebuano households. Sarmiento highlighted that Cebu, being one of the most economically vibrant cities in the country, has a growing demand for advanced technological solutions that can enhance daily living. The introduction of Smart Home Philippines aims to fill this gap, offering Cebuanos greater access to cutting-edge home automation services that were previously limited in availability and options in the region.

“We all know Cebu is one of the most economically-rich cities in the country. However, there has been a lack of comprehensive home automation solutions in the area. We saw this as an opportunity. Once we introduce the concept and idea to Cebuanos, they will quickly grasp it. This isn't a foreign concept; we see similar technologies in K-dramas. Our vision is to elevate the way of living in Cebu through these automations,” Sarmiento added.