Travel beyond limits: Bayfront Hotel Cebu unveils exceptional staycation privileges at Cebu Travel Catalogue International 2026

Bayfront Hotel Cebu proudly invites travelers, families, and staycation seekers to experience remarkable value and heartfelt Cebuano hospitality at the Cebu Travel Catalogue International 2026, happening on Feb. 13 to 15, 2026 at Ayala Center Cebu, Booth 108 (near Marks & Spencer).
Set against the vibrant backdrop of one of the region’s most anticipated travel events, Bayfront Hotel Cebu presents an exclusive collection of staycation and dining offers designed to elevate everyday escapes into memorable experiences. With thoughtfully curated vouchers available only during the event, guests are encouraged to travel beyond limits and rediscover the joy of meaningful rest, comfort, and indulgence.
At Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation, guests may enjoy a Superior Room with breakfast buffet for two for only P2,900, a significant saving from its regular rate of P5,300. This offer is valid for stays until Dec. 31, 2026, making it a perfect choice for future getaways planned at one’s own pace.
Meanwhile, Bayfront Hotel Cebu – Capitol Site extends an equally enticing privilege with its Classic Room with breakfast buffet for two at P2,600, down from P5,000, also valid for stays until Dec. 31, 2026. Ideally located near Cebu’s historic and cultural landmarks, this offer promises both comfort and convenience in the heart of the city.
Completing the experience is a delightful dining offer from Caja Kitchen Cebu, where guests can savor a Weekend Dinner Buffet for only P588, reduced from P649. This voucher is valid until June 30, 2026, offering a flavorful reason to gather, celebrate, and indulge.
Through these limited-time offerings, Bayfront Hotel Cebu reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional value and warm service that feels like home. Visitors to the Cebu Travel Catalogue International 2026 are invited to stop by, explore these exclusive deals, and begin their next journey with Bayfront Hotel Cebu—where every stay is thoughtfully crafted and every moment is worth savoring. (PR)