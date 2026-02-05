Travel beyond limits: Bayfront Hotel Cebu unveils exceptional staycation privileges at Cebu Travel Catalogue International 2026

Bayfront Hotel Cebu proudly invites travelers, families, and staycation seekers to experience remarkable value and heartfelt Cebuano hospitality at the Cebu Travel Catalogue International 2026, happening on Feb. 13 to 15, 2026 at Ayala Center Cebu, Booth 108 (near Marks & Spencer).

Set against the vibrant backdrop of one of the region’s most anticipated travel events, Bayfront Hotel Cebu presents an exclusive collection of staycation and dining offers designed to elevate everyday escapes into memorable experiences. With thoughtfully curated vouchers available only during the event, guests are encouraged to travel beyond limits and rediscover the joy of meaningful rest, comfort, and indulgence.

At Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation, guests may enjoy a Superior Room with breakfast buffet for two for only P2,900, a significant saving from its regular rate of P5,300. This offer is valid for stays until Dec. 31, 2026, making it a perfect choice for future getaways planned at one’s own pace.