Triathlon tastes: A dining guide at The Mactan Newtown

Miggy Basconcillo / Writer

THE ANNUAL Ironman event is once again approaching the shores of Cebu, and amidst the anticipation and adrenaline, The Mactan Newtown is gearing up to welcome guests and triathletes with an irresistible selection of the city’s finest culinary delights. Everyone will surely satisfy their appetite after an action-packed triathlon competition from the famed Cebu lechon to a feast of beloved cuisine classics.

Here’s a list of all the best dining spots to check out this Ironman weekend:

Ayer’s Lechon

Ayer’s Lechon stands as the quintessential destination for indulging in the city's renowned iteration of the iconic Filipino pork dish, Lechon. Athletes gearing up for the Ironman event can savor the crispy yet tender perfection of Cebu Lechon alongside a tempting menu featuring an array of other iconic Filipino dishes and treats.

Ayer’s Lechon is located at the Mactan Alfresco. You may contact (032) 232 1475 for inquiries.