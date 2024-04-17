Triathlon tastes: A dining guide at The Mactan Newtown

Miggy Basconcillo / Writer
THE ANNUAL Ironman event is once again approaching the shores of Cebu, and amidst the anticipation and adrenaline, The Mactan Newtown is gearing up to welcome guests and triathletes with an irresistible selection of the city’s finest culinary delights. Everyone will surely satisfy their appetite after an action-packed triathlon competition from the famed Cebu lechon to a feast of beloved cuisine classics.
Here’s a list of all the best dining spots to check out this Ironman weekend:
Ayer’s Lechon stands as the quintessential destination for indulging in the city's renowned iteration of the iconic Filipino pork dish, Lechon. Athletes gearing up for the Ironman event can savor the crispy yet tender perfection of Cebu Lechon alongside a tempting menu featuring an array of other iconic Filipino dishes and treats.
Ayer’s Lechon is located at the Mactan Alfresco. You may contact (032) 232 1475 for inquiries.
Choobi Choobi beckons diners with its focus on Filipino comfort food, offering a menu that celebrates the rich flavors of local cuisine. The restaurant delights its patrons with an abundance of the freshest and most succulent shrimps, mussels, and other delectable seafood options along with the juiciest Crispy Pata and other cuisine staples.
Choobi Choobi is located at 8 Newtown Avenue. You may contact (0915) 760 0936 for inquiries.
Kogi-Q stands as a beacon of culinary indulgence, offering a Yakiniku buffet experience unrivaled in freshness and flavor. Patrons revel in the harmonious blend of delectable seafood and irresistibly marinated meats, crafting unforgettable dining moments with each savory bite.
Kogi- Q is located at 8 Newtown Boulevard, You may contact (0917) 160 3000 for inquiries.
Chicken & Beer is a Korean-inspired restobar that tantalizes the palate with trays of tender and crispy fried chicken, offering an enticing variety of exciting flavors. Complemented by a selection of beer and beloved Korean sides and favorites, it offers the perfect pairing for a hearty evening feast.
Chicken & Beer is located at One Pacific Residence. You may contact (032) 495 3908 for inquiries.
Hukad Kafé entices diners with its contemporary interpretation of Filipino cuisine, presenting innovative fusions and modern takes on beloved classics. From irresistible varieties of Sisig to delectable renditions of Lechon, pancit, and more, patrons are invited to embark on a culinary journey that celebrates the vibrant flavors of the Philippines in an exciting and inviting atmosphere.
Hukad Kafé is located at the Mactan Alfresco. You may contact (0917) 635 0072 for inquiries.
Make sure to indulge your taste buds and celebrate the spirit of competition with every flavorful bite.
The Mactan Newtown is a vibrant township development from Megaworld Lifestyle Malls situated on the picturesque island of Mactan, Cebu, Philippines. Offering a seamless fusion of commercial and leisure components, it stands as a premier destination known for its vibrant spaces and culinary destinations. (SPONSORED CONTENT)