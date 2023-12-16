True Vine Garden Columbary blends remembrance and investment

IN THE heart of Cebu City, a distinctive investment opportunity is taking root, going beyond the conventional.

The True Vine Garden Columbary, set to emerge just a stone's throw away from SM Seaside City Cebu, isn't your typical memorial space—it's a convergence of financial foresight and a celebration of life and nature.

Forget what you know about traditional memorial sites; True Vine is not only a place to honor the departed, it is also a haven strategically located for the convenience of families and friends, making it effortless for them to gather and reminisce amid the urban buzz of Cebu.

Nature plays a significant role in True Vine's aesthetic appeal. Inspired by the tropical allure of Cebu, the columbary features Balayong trees, a local variant of the Japanese Cherry Blossom, and an array of indigenous plants.

But this is not just about looks; it's about embodying the essence of life and teachings, echoing the words, "I am the True Vine, and My Father is the vinedresser," from the Gospel of John.