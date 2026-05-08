Tukar ta Bai: How Converge expands the meaning of Connectivity in Bohol

On April 29, 2026, at the Carlos P. Garcia Sports Complex Grandstand, the free concert featured a dynamic lineup of local and rising acts including Cookie$, Joseph Gara, Banda ni Dukyo, Marinong DJ, Browndubs, and more. The night built a full festival experience, capped by a fireworks display and a foam dance party that extended the celebration beyond the stage. It was a night built around real connection, where audiences didn’t just watch, but also took part in a collective experience.

What complemented this event was the grand opening of Converge’s newest Business Center last Tuesday, April 28, at Lite Port Center along Celestino Gallares Street in Tagbilaran City. Designed to bring services closer to Tagbilaranons, the new hub provides a dedicated space for faster, more accessible customer support, making it easier for residents to get connected and stay connected.