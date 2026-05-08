Tukar ta Bai: How Converge expands the meaning of Connectivity in Bohol

On April 29, 2026, at the Carlos P. Garcia Sports Complex Grandstand, the free concert featured a dynamic lineup of local and rising acts including Cookie$, Joseph Gara, Banda ni Dukyo, Marinong DJ, Browndubs, and more. The night built a full festival experience, capped by a fireworks display and a foam dance party that extended the celebration beyond the stage. It was a night built around real connection, where audiences didn’t just watch, but also took part in a collective experience.
What complemented this event was the grand opening of Converge’s newest Business Center last Tuesday, April 28, at Lite Port Center along Celestino Gallares Street in Tagbilaran City. Designed to bring services closer to Tagbilaranons, the new hub provides a dedicated space for faster, more accessible customer support, making it easier for residents to get connected and stay connected.
This expansion is just the beginning. Converge ICT Solutions Inc. continues to invest in infrastructure, expand coverage, and deliver services that go beyond basic connectivity, enhancing how Filipinos stream, game, work, and learn online.
Central to this effort is its flagship offering, Super FiberX 1599, which makes high-quality fiber internet more accessible without compromising consistency or performance. This is matched by global recognition from Ookla, which has awarded Converge both the Fastest and Best Internet in the Philippines, reinforcing its position in setting the standard for dependable connectivity in Filipino homes.
In light of evolving global challenges affecting communities both overseas and locally, Converge remains committed to improving the quality of digital life. By making connectivity more accessible and reliable, it affirms that internet access is not a luxury, but a fundamental enabler, keeping Filipinos informed, connected, and close to what matters most.
For more information about Converge and FiberX, visit or follow their official Facebook page at