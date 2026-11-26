When you step into your home, which part of it speaks your name? Many may choose their bedroom, while others may point to a favorite spot. Taking a personal approach, Twenty Third blends home and lifestyle into one so that the home you live in tells visitors who you are. As it opens its doors to Cebu, it continues to realize its vision of making thoughtful design more accessible to the Filipino community.
On November 7, 2026, Twenty Third held its pop-up's grand opening at Ayala Center Cebu along with its “Chapter II: Explore” collection. Tucked into a corner of the mall’s first level from the Cardinal Rosales Avenue entrance, the pop-up displayed vessels, kitchenware, woven textures, and furniture under earthy tones and warm lighting.
These signature pieces are an elegant reflection of Filipina founder Deanne Ashley Lim’s travels around the world. From her personal search for home in COVID-era San Francisco, her brand bloomed as she sourced pieces from countries like Turkey, Indonesia, and Portugal. Ms. Deanne wants to bring these rare crafts closer to Filipino homes.
Likewise, Twenty Third’s arrival in the Philippines was also personal. After her mother’s passing, she was drawn back to her family in the Philippines. By a stroke of fate, a space was offered to them in Manila, allowing her to set up the business in her homeland. In an interview, she described her journey as riding the waves and letting these opportunities steer Twenty Third and welcome new surprises.
“Our vision is to make thoughtfully sourced pieces from around the world more accessible and help people create spaces that truly feel like home,” Ms. Deanne said.
Today, Twenty Third has made its home in the country, bringing global artistry to our shores.
Their latest “Explore” collection welcomes an approach to home design beyond the familiar. This collection is especially interesting for its organic forms, using nature as a blueprint for shape and texture. Artistry that carries stories and high-quality materials mold these pieces precisely to turn even a corner into a statement.
Other than their Chapter II pieces, Twenty Third’s pop-up in Cebu also brings back their signature vessels, each shaped carefully by hand. Among them are the Waya and Wong clay vessels, prominent for having wavy handles. This unique shape was inspired by the Indonesian “Wayang-Wong dance” and is made with traditional techniques, making the piece a living sign of heritage.
And of course, as Twenty Third began with throw pillows, their legacy carries on with their pillow collection inspired by vintage paintings and European woven art. Each pillow is designed to blend well on a sofa, an armchair, or a bed, making them feel like they’ve always been a part of your home.
Altogether, Twenty Third ensures that their products are timeless, curious, and have a story to tell.
Twenty Third’s pop-up store in Ayala Center Cebu is located on the first level from the Cardinal Rosales Avenue entrance, beside Fred Perry. (Sponsored Content)