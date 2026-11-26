When you step into your home, which part of it speaks your name? Many may choose their bedroom, while others may point to a favorite spot. Taking a personal approach, Twenty Third blends home and lifestyle into one so that the home you live in tells visitors who you are. As it opens its doors to Cebu, it continues to realize its vision of making thoughtful design more accessible to the Filipino community.

On November 7, 2026, Twenty Third held its pop-up's grand opening at Ayala Center Cebu along with its “Chapter II: Explore” collection. Tucked into a corner of the mall’s first level from the Cardinal Rosales Avenue entrance, the pop-up displayed vessels, kitchenware, woven textures, and furniture under earthy tones and warm lighting.

Twenty Third rides the waves back home

These signature pieces are an elegant reflection of Filipina founder Deanne Ashley Lim’s travels around the world. From her personal search for home in COVID-era San Francisco, her brand bloomed as she sourced pieces from countries like Turkey, Indonesia, and Portugal. Ms. Deanne wants to bring these rare crafts closer to Filipino homes.

Likewise, Twenty Third’s arrival in the Philippines was also personal. After her mother’s passing, she was drawn back to her family in the Philippines. By a stroke of fate, a space was offered to them in Manila, allowing her to set up the business in her homeland. In an interview, she described her journey as riding the waves and letting these opportunities steer Twenty Third and welcome new surprises.