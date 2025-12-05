UCFI AND NUSERVE DELIVER AID TO CEBU CITY AMID ONGOING RECOVERY

The Universal Cultural Foundation Inc. (UCFI), in partnership with NUServe, the corporate social responsibility arm of NUSTAR Resort Cebu, turned over two batches of in-kind relief donations to the Cebu City Government on November 17 and December 1, 2025, at during a handover ceremony at Cebu City Hall.
A total budget of ₱5 million was activated for emergency relief assistance which covers for the procurement goods including solar lights, emergency tents, food, daily necessities, hygiene kits, and mosquito nets. The relief program is being implemented in three batches, with the final batch scheduled for release before year-end. Each turnover is aligned with Cebu City LGU’s identified priority needs.
The initial delivery, received by Mayor Nestor Archival, included 400 care packages containing essential food and hygiene items, along with 400 tents and 800 mosquito nets for affected communities. The succeeding batches include additional food provisions and construction materials for rebuilding structures in heavily affected municipalities.
UCFI and NUServe remain committed to supporting ongoing relief and recovery efforts across Cebu City and Cebu Province, reinforcing their shared mission of community care and resilience through current and future initiatives. (PR)