UCMed expands wellness, recovery with Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Taking care of one’s health today goes beyond treating illness. It is increasingly about helping the body to recover, restore, and function at its best.

At the University of Cebu Medical Center (UCMed), this shift is reflected in the introduction of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), now available at its Skin & Wellness Center.

HBOT delivers oxygen in a pressurized environment to support healing and recovery. While often linked to skin health, doctors stress that its benefits run deeper, enhancing the body’s natural ability to repair itself.