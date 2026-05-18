UCMed expands wellness, recovery with Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Taking care of one’s health today goes beyond treating illness. It is increasingly about helping the body to recover, restore, and function at its best.
At the University of Cebu Medical Center (UCMed), this shift is reflected in the introduction of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), now available at its Skin & Wellness Center.
HBOT delivers oxygen in a pressurized environment to support healing and recovery. While often linked to skin health, doctors stress that its benefits run deeper, enhancing the body’s natural ability to repair itself.
“HBOT helps the body heal more effectively by delivering a higher concentration of oxygen in a pressurized environment,” said Dr. Jennifer Tan, chairman of the UCMed Skin and Wellness Center.
The increased oxygen supply stimulates cell repair, promotes the formation of new blood vessels, and reduces inflammation, key processes in recovery, she explained.
This makes the therapy beneficial for individuals healing from surgery or injury, as well as those managing conditions such as infections, diabetes, and respiratory or circulatory concerns.
HBOT sessions can enhance healing in muscular tissue rehabilitation, ulcer, dementia and neurosis, migraine, hypertension, angina and renal failure.
It can also be beneficial in beauty care, anti-aging, and skin diseases such as atopic dermatitis, gangrene and burn.
Inside the hyperbaric chamber, patients sit comfortably as air pressure is gradually raised to up to twice normal atmospheric pressure. Here, the body absorbs more oxygen than usual, helping tissues recover faster and function more efficiently.
Each session typically lasts 60 to 90 minutes, during which patients may simply relax, read, or rest while oxygen circulates through their system.
“When tissues receive more oxygen, the body can repair itself faster, strengthen its immune response against bacteria, and support tissue regeneration,” Dr. Tan explained.
“It enhances the body’s ability to recover from certain injuries and conditions while supporting overall wellness,” she added.
Each session lasts about 60 to 90 minutes, allowing patients to rest as the body under goes a quiet but active process of repair. UCMed’s facility can accommodate two persons, allowing the option of a companion for added comfort.
Designed with safety in mind, it includes a two-way communication system and clear viewing panels to help patients feel at ease throughout the session.
For Dr. Armando V. Tan, UCMed medical director, the addition of HBOT reflects a broader direction in healthcare, combining treatment with prevention.
“Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy has long been recognized for its role in improving healing and tissue recovery,” he said.
“By bringing this technology to UCMed, we are expanding how we care for patients, not just
when they are ill, but as they work to stay well.”
Non-invasive and medically supervised, the therapy offers a science-backed approach to supporting recovery and overall health. Patients are advised to consult with a physician at the UCMed Skin & Wellness Center to determine if HBOT is appropriate for their needs. It is located on the second floor of the hospital building
As more people explore ways to care for their health proactively, therapies that work with the body, rather than against it, are gaining ground.
“Sometimes the most powerful medicine is simply helping the body heal the way it was designed to,” Dr. Tan said. “Oxygen plays a vital role in that process.” (PR)