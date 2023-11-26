UCMED STANDS OUT IN HEALTH CARE WASTE MANAGEMENT

THE University of Cebu Medical Center (UCMed) has been recognized and awarded by the Department of Health (DOH) as one of the Level 3 hospitals with the outstanding implementation of the Health Care Waste Management Program and Infection Prevention and Control Program in Central Visayas, during the first Regional Hospital Summit and Awarding Ceremony, held in Summit Galleria Cebu, Robinsons Galleria, on November 17, 2023.