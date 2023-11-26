UCMED STANDS OUT IN HEALTH CARE WASTE MANAGEMENT

THE University of Cebu Medical Center (UCMed) has been recognized and awarded by the Department of Health (DOH) as one of the Level 3 hospitals with the outstanding implementation of the Health Care Waste Management Program and Infection Prevention and Control Program in Central Visayas, during the first Regional Hospital Summit and Awarding Ceremony, held in Summit Galleria Cebu, Robinsons Galleria, on November 17, 2023.
This ceremony is in line with the DOH’s directive to all healthcare facilities to deliver quality health services towards the realization of Universal Health Care, the Department of Health Central Visayas Center for Health Development, through the Health Facility Unit. The organization is honored to acknowledge the laudable efforts of various health facilities worthy of distinction.
While UCMed ensures their patients’ health and safety are their top priorities, they also place a high value on environmental development. UCMed continuously aims to provide excellent, compassionate, and person-centered service to heal communities and uplift lives. (SPONSORED CONTENT)