UK Home Invasion Exposes Crypto’s Most Overlooked Security Risk

In June 2024, a chilling crypto robbery unfolded in the UK when three disguised intruders stormed a holder’s home and forced them at gunpoint to transfer more than 4.3 million dollars worth of digital assets. The attackers pretended to be delivery workers, pushed their way inside, and coerced the victim into sending funds to two Ethereum addresses tied to the thieves. Investigators later discovered that the group had conducted surveillance, taken photos of the building, and used leaked personal data to track the victim’s home and identity.

Although the culprits were eventually arrested and convicted by late 2025, the incident serves as one of the clearest examples of a rising threat in crypto: physical coercion. It happened once in 2024, and with crypto adoption climbing, it can absolutely still happen today. Anyone holding digital assets is a potential target if personal data leaks or if sensitive wallet information becomes tied to a real individual.



The Incident: How It Played Out

The criminals used a combination of online data leaks and in-person deception. They showed up dressed as couriers, forced their way in, pointed weapons at the victim, and demanded access to their wallet. Hardware wallets and strong passwords do nothing when you are under physical threat. This type of incident is often called a wrench attack, because the attacker doesn’t hack your wallet. They threaten you until you unlock it yourself.